Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

787 listings
Spark Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 787 listings
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Light Green
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    21,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,688

    $1,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    10,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    $1,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    11,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,988

    $1,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    26,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,987

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    20,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,391

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    14,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,800

    $1,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Black
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    21,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,749

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    9,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,600

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    28,386 miles
    Good Deal

    $10,249

    $566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    42,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,095

    $319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    11,326 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    $276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    12,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,000

    $487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    14,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    15,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    8,137 miles

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    19,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark LS

    6,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    8,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,981

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 787 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Spark

Overall Consumer Rating
45 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Two Sparks in Two Months
Dev,02/06/2018
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
Previously bought a marshmallow white Spark LS back around the end of November, but got t-boned and totaled around December. It's amazing how well that car held up. Our vehicle went airborne, rolled 5 times, and landed in a ditch and I walked away with little injuries. The side curtain airbags and OnStar kicked on immediately. This vehicle is extremely safe in an accident, so much so I bought another recently again to replace my last. This time in sorbet pink, because I love out-of-the-ordinary cars. Also hopefully this time they'll see me with that bright a color, lol. Upgraded up to an LT1 trim, too, and I think it's worth it if you don't mind spending a little more. The rims are alright but the little inserts you can order really make them pop. Also comes with keyless entry (no remote start though, sadly) which is a must for my delivery job when I'm holding large packages. The LS trim is really the best deal you can get, though. They go on sale every other month for around $10,900 which is a steal for a brand new car with a good warranty and build quality. The interior is the same throughout all trims it seems like but it's pretty simple and quality-built. It doesn't feel like the dash will start peeling and cracking in 3 years, or the electrics burning out at the same time. Only thing I'm worried about is the CVT reliability, but honestly they'll last with the scheduled transmission fluid changes every 45k miles. Certified Pre-Owned Sparks from Chevrolet dealers come with 100k mile warranty for everything, which is great. Only other car I can think of that gets close in this price range of new cars is the Mitsubishi Mirage, but it feels much more cheaply put together in terms of quality.
Report abuse
