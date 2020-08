Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio

Our 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS Hatchback in Summit White is practically perfect! Powered by an innovative Ecotec 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 98hp paired with a seamless CVT for easy acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive Spark offers a low roof height and youthful appearance while offering near 40mpg on the open road. Our LS is well-equipped to help you manage fast-moving, bumper-to-bumper urban driving as well as long road trips.Open the door of our Spark LS, and you'll be incredibly impressed with the spacious interior as it boasts twice the cargo room of its closest competitor. Settle into the supportive bucket seats and check out Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a 7-inch color touchscreen, AM/FM stereo, USB port, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth, as well as Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility and available OnStar with WiFi.Our Chevrolet Spark offers priceless peace of mind with advanced safety features that help you to avoid and manage challenging driving situations such as a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, stability control, a high-strength steel safety cage, and ten airbags. Whether Uptown, Downtown or leaving town...our Spark is a fantastic solution. You're going to look and feel great behind the wheel! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 38 Highway)

