Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me
787 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,688$1,777 Below Market
- 10,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000$1,440 Below Market
- 11,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988$1,540 Below Market
- 26,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,987
- 20,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,391
- 14,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,800$1,312 Below Market
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Spark LS21,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,749
- 9,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,600
- 28,386 miles
$10,249$566 Below Market
- 42,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,095$319 Below Market
- 11,326 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$276 Below Market
- 12,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000$487 Below Market
- 14,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,998
- 15,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,998
- 8,137 miles
$12,991
- 19,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
- 6,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 8,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,981
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Spark searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Spark
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Spark
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating45 Reviews
Report abuse
Dev,02/06/2018
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
Previously bought a marshmallow white Spark LS back around the end of November, but got t-boned and totaled around December. It's amazing how well that car held up. Our vehicle went airborne, rolled 5 times, and landed in a ditch and I walked away with little injuries. The side curtain airbags and OnStar kicked on immediately. This vehicle is extremely safe in an accident, so much so I bought another recently again to replace my last. This time in sorbet pink, because I love out-of-the-ordinary cars. Also hopefully this time they'll see me with that bright a color, lol. Upgraded up to an LT1 trim, too, and I think it's worth it if you don't mind spending a little more. The rims are alright but the little inserts you can order really make them pop. Also comes with keyless entry (no remote start though, sadly) which is a must for my delivery job when I'm holding large packages. The LS trim is really the best deal you can get, though. They go on sale every other month for around $10,900 which is a steal for a brand new car with a good warranty and build quality. The interior is the same throughout all trims it seems like but it's pretty simple and quality-built. It doesn't feel like the dash will start peeling and cracking in 3 years, or the electrics burning out at the same time. Only thing I'm worried about is the CVT reliability, but honestly they'll last with the scheduled transmission fluid changes every 45k miles. Certified Pre-Owned Sparks from Chevrolet dealers come with 100k mile warranty for everything, which is great. Only other car I can think of that gets close in this price range of new cars is the Mitsubishi Mirage, but it feels much more cheaply put together in terms of quality.
Related Chevrolet Spark info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Kia Sedona 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017
- Used Audi S5 2015
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2016
- Used Audi Q5 2013
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Nissan Sentra 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2014
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2013
- Used Honda Insight 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2010
- Used Audi Q7 2010
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Madison WI
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer York PA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Tallahassee FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Bowling Green KY
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Washington DC
- Used Chevrolet HHR Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Ann Arbor MI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic Lincoln NE
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2014 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2016 Katy TX
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2012 Boston MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE