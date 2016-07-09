  1. Home
Used 2015 Scion iQ

2014 Scion iQ 2dr Hatchback Exterior
(3)

Used 2015 Scion iQ

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Compact agility
  • great fuel economy
  • supremely easy to park
  • stylish design
  • clever interior packaging.

The 2015 Scion iQ is a minimalist metropolitan runabout that gets impressive fuel economy and can be parked almost anywhere. There are larger, more practical cars that cost about the same, though.

Vehicle overview

If you reside in a crowded city, chances are you've spent some time circling your street, looking for a suitable parallel parking spot. Maybe you've wished you could fit between those two SUVs parked in designated "Compact" spots at the grocery store. For tasks like these, it's hard to do better than the 2015 Scion iQ. A tiny city runabout, the iQ is one of the easiest cars on the market to park, and it's highly fuel-efficient, too.

The 2015 Scion iQ is seriously small on the outside, and that's its biggest selling point. From bumper to bumper, the iQ is only 10 feet long, making even the toylike Fiat 500 seem bloated at 11 feet, 8 inches. With such a small car, you expect good fuel economy, and the iQ doesn't disappoint, returning an EPA estimated 37 mpg combined. That number may not be not surprising, but it is certainly impressive for a non-hybrid vehicle.

Unfortunately, the 2015 Scion iQ doesn't offer much in the way of performance or versatility. Even as petite as it is, this 94-horsepower Scion isn't quick -- and while it may be easy to park, it doesn't inspire confidence at higher speeds. The two-passenger backseat can really only fit one average-sized adult, and you wouldn't want to go on a long trip that way. Moreover, cargo space behind the rear seats measures just 3.5 cubic feet, which is barely enough for some grocery bags.

We don't recommend the iQ's most direct rival, the 9-foot-long 2015 Smart Fortwo. But if you can deal with a few extra feet of automotive real estate, you'll likely be more satisfied with a more traditional subcompact. The four-door 2015 Ford Fiesta hatchback is one of our favorites, as it's fun to drive, fuel-efficient and has a more usable backseat. It's a similar story with the four-door 2015 Honda Fit, which is also great at carrying a lot of cargo. The aforementioned two-door 2015 Fiat 500 is more refined than the Scion, though also a bit more expensive. Overall, the Scion iQ has some appeal, but unless "parkability" is your top priority, larger subcompacts are simply better values.

Scion iQ models

The 2015 Scion iQ is a two-door, four-passenger subcompact available in a single trim level. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power accessories, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls, 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

As with other Scions, a number of dealer-installed accessories are available, including a rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, lowering springs, a sway bar, foglamps, illuminated door sills, interior ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped shift knob, satellite radio and an upgraded BeSpoke audio interface system with navigation and smartphone app integration.

A limited-edition version of the iQ called the Monogram Series bundles two-tone paint, a rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels with a unique graphite finish and carpeted floor mats (optional on the regular iQ).

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Scion iQ is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Scion iQ comes with a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 94 hp and 89 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard.

In Edmunds testing, the iQ accelerated from zero to 60 in 10.4 seconds, which is a bit slower than the average subcompact car with an automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 37 mpg combined (36 city/37 highway).

Safety

The 2015 Scion iQ comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes (front discs and rear drums), front side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and a few more airbags not commonly found in other cars -- front seat-cushion airbags and a rear window airbag that deploys around the rear-seat headrests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the iQ stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet. Compared to other subcompact cars, that's about 10 feet longer than average.

In government crash tests, the iQ received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and three stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the iQ its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The iQ's seat/head restraint design received the second-highest score of "Acceptable" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Scion iQ's specialty is city driving. Its quick steering and short wheelbase make impulsive U-turns easy, and diving into tiny parking spots is effortless. The modest four-cylinder engine provides sufficient power around town, though the CVT can get annoying at times with its sluggish responses in traffic. When you floor it to pass or merge at higher speeds, the iQ generally gets the job done, but you're stuck listening to a tedious drone from the hard-working engine.

The iQ is also more affected by crosswinds than most cars, and its pint-sized proportions may make you feel vulnerable with SUVs and 18-wheelers whizzing by. For these reasons, highway commuters and road-trip fans should look elsewhere, though the iQ does have a decently comfortable ride.

Interior

Predictably, the 2015 Scion iQ is best for a pair of travelers who pack light. But clever packaging under the hood allowed Scion's engineers to place the passenger side of the dash farther forward than the driver side, creating more room for the front passenger seat -- and thus for a rear passenger on that side. The driver-side rear seat can accommodate a child if need be, but the driver may have to slide uncomfortably close to the wheel. Either rear seat is best used only in a pinch, but something is better than nothing, as Smart Fortwo owners can confirm.

For some extra cargo space, the 50/50-split rear seatbacks fold flat, increasing storage space from a barely-there 3.5 cubic feet to 16.7 cubic feet. Other interior storage includes space for four 25-ounce containers in the doors, plus two rear cupholders and one in the center console. There is no glovebox, however.

The optional BeSpoke audio system is pretty cool given how much functionality it adds, including a navigation system and Aha smartphone app integration. In contrast, the rest of the cabin features simple, low-tech controls and rock-hard plastics, which is par for the course at this price point.

Used 2015 Scion iQ pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2015 Scion iQ price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Scion iQ.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Micro Car Available! It's a Toyota!
Joseph,
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)

UPDATE TO MY ORIGINAL REVIEW BELOW: Well, owning our 2015 Scion iQ only convinces my wife and I that purchasing this micro city vehicle was one of the best purchases we have ever made. Everything we stated in our original review still holds true--even more so today. Everyday, this vehicle proves it does exactly what it was designed to do. We like our 2016 Prius, but when it comes to driving around the busy streets of Portland Oregon, we absolutely LOVE the iQ! Best decision we made. It will be with us for many years, and we are especially glad to have purchased Toyota's platinum extend warranty (eight years, 125,000 miles) due to the peace of mind we will have. My wife is constantly telling me that she has never been so in love with a vehicle as she is with her "Q". And believe me . . . we have owned dozens of new, very nice, and often times expensive vehicles over the years. And who would have thought that the iQ would turn out to be the most enjoyable one of all them! My wife and I absolutely love the iQ. We are both 6 feet tall and find it a pleasure to enter and exit it. No more "dropping" into the seat or "climbing" out of it. And once inside, it is surprisingly open, spacious, and very comfortable. The iQ is an ingenious design and purposefully and built vehicle for getting around the city, as well as making shorter trips outside of the city (we know, because we do it quite often with no issues whatsoever). It is a high quality vehicle built by Toyota (quality and reliability). It is a very stable little car both in the city and on the highway. It is a joy to drive due to its' comfortable interior, high/upright seating position, great outward visibility, amazing agility and turning radius. Add to this the ability to park virtually anywhere and 40 mpg (we are averaging 42 mpg) and what more could one ask for in a micro car? Disregard the negative reviews from so-called "professional" automotive reviewers. They just don't "get it". They forget what the purpose of the iQ is all about. Rather . . . you should read all the great reviews by actual owners. This is the only way to get a true assessment of any vehicle--including the iQ. We purchased our 2015 iQ used, with approximately 6,000 miles on it. We love it so much that we purchased a Toyota Factory New Car Extended Warranty (eight years and 100,000 miles platinum warranty) because we intend on keeping it for many years.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Reliable, Premium Micro Car Available
Joseph,
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)

After almost a full year of researching and test driving subcompact and micro cars, my wife and I purchased a used 2015 Scion iQ base model with 6,000 miles. And we are happy to say that we could not be more pleased with our decision. We were always intrigued by the concept of the Scion iQ, but felt it necessary to thoroughly look at the other subcompact and micro vehicles being offered by other manufacturers. These included the Toyota Yaris, Honda Fit, Chevrolet Spark, Mini Cooper, Ford Fiesta and Focus, Nissan Versa Note, Mitsubishi Mirage, Fiat 500, and Smart for Two. All of the before mentioned vehicles were eliminated for various reasons, including the reliability of each individual vehicle (with the exception of the Yaris and Fit) as well as the manufacturer’s overall reliability reputation. In the end, the Scion iQ was the best small vehicle for us. I must state right up front that the iQ is not our only vehicle. Regardless of how much we like it, we cannot say that it would be our first choice if it were to be our only vehicle. But as a second vehicle, to be used for running around town, and even limited distances away from town (up to 200 miles away), it is perfect! When we need to carry a total of four passengers or more cargo, we then use our new 2016 Toyota Prius. So let me start by saying that both my wife and I are six feet tall, and find the front seating area in the iQ to be more than adequate for us. There is plenty of leg room, and the seats are extremely comfortable without there being too much intrusion by the lower or upper bolsters. One thing we both especially like is how easy it is to enter and exit the iQ. The doors are large, and one does not have to “fall” into the seat because it is too low, nor does one have to “climb” out of it because it too low. They are just right. Outward visibility in all directions is good, although at first, the rather large pillars just behind the driver and passenger seemed to cause blind spots. This quickly became a non-issue once we realized how to use the large side windows on both the driver’s and passenger’s side. Also, the addition of two small convex mirrors helped. As far as the layout of the dash and instruments is concerned, everything is easily visible and well within reach. We especially enjoy the three large easy to read and use climate controls (fan, mode, and temperature). The speedometer and multi-function screen provide all the necessary information without being unnecessarily confusing. The large Pioneer touch screen entertainment unit works flawlessly and provides excellent sound whether one is playing the radio, a CD, a USB, or speaking on their phone using the blue tooth feature. Again, using all these features are simple and straightforward. I know Scion touts the fact that the iQ can accommodate up to four people, however it is either a very comfortable two-seater with a nice size cargo area, or a three seater with minimal cargo area. And yes, it can easily sit a six foot adult in the front passenger seat while still accommodating a six foot adult in the back seat behind the passenger. I do not think a six foot tall adult would want to spend more than a few hours in this back seat area but, it does work—and surprisingly so! As to how the iQ drives and handles . . . well, let us just say that it will surprise you. The more time one spends driving this micro vehicle, the more they will appreciate it. Honestly, it is the most fun one can have when negotiating crowded, busy city streets. It accelerates and brakes just fine, and is able to dart in and out of traffic like a hummingbird. The turning radius is unbelievable and smile inducing. Merging onto and driving on freeways is like any other vehicle. It is solid, stable, and smooth on all but the roughest of surfaces. We fine no issues when cruising at 65 mph among semi-trucks, RV’ers, etc. All this while averaging (at least for us) 44 mpg. I cannot imagine anyone averaging less than the claimed 36/37 mpg unless they are racing the little iQ everywhere they go. If one drives it gently, they should easily be able to approach or exceed 40 mpg. Did we mention the incredibly small turning radius and parking ability of this car? The iQ does have its’ shortcomings, albeit a few of them are inherent in all micro vehicles. First, the ride is obviously a little “choppy” when on rougher streets. This takes a little getting used to, but really—it is not that bad. And second, the engine and CVT transmission noise is noticeable. Again, this is due to these components being so close to the occupants. It should be noted we find almost no wind intrusion into the iQ, which makes listening to the audio system and speaking with other occupants a pleasant experience. The other little things that could be improved would be the addition of a factory installed cruise control. I realize Toyota’s reason for not offering it (even a

5 out of 5 stars, MY BABY!!
Tbone,
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)

I love my 2013 IQ! I bought it used this summer 2016, 60,000 miles. It looks brand new inside and out. I have always loved small cars and I had my eye on this model for some time. I drive 40 miles to and from work, mostly highway miles. My car handles great for me, has good pickup and acceleration. My normal highway speed is about 73mph and it handles like any other car I've had. It hasn't snowed yet but my car handles great in the rain so far. My car needed new winter/all season tires so I went to tirerack.com and ordered them. Great price! The one thing my car was missing was cruise control, it doesn't come standard. I need cruise control because without it I will be going 80 or 60 without realizing it. Made a call and took my car in to get cruise control added. It cost $399.00 and is worth every penny. My sister, who didn't want to get into my car, doesn't mind me driving at all now. My husband and I are empty nesters now and the back seat folded down is great for shopping or groceries. My 4 tires fit in the back for me to take them to get put on. I did change one other thing. I have a white IQ and removed the standard hub caps. My husband went online I think at hubcaps.com or something like that. I got black shiny caps with a red trim and it looks like the real rim. The hub caps are plastic and just snap on with a wire adjustment, cost about $35 for 4 caps, we bought 2 boxes in case one breaks. Ignore all the skeptics. My car handles great, rides great, is comfortable, my hubby likes to drive it, heater and A/C work so well I have to turn them off because it gets too hot or cold in a hurry, I can turn around on a two lane road with out stopping. IQ is the Bomb, I Love It. Try it and you will too!!

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Used Years for Scion iQ
2015
2014
2013
2012

Features & Specs

2dr Hatchback features & specs
2dr Hatchback
1.3L 4cyl CVT
MPG 36 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
94 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Scion iQ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat3 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Scion iQ for sale
2015
2014
2013
2012

More about the 2015 Scion iQ

