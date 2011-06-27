Vehicle overview

The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic looks awfully good on paper. It's efficient and powerful, well stocked with features and a top performer in crash tests thanks in part to a Costco-load of standard airbags. Heck, it's even built right here in the United States. Usually, there would be a "but" coming right about now. However, the Sonic not only looks good on paper but it looks good in person, too, and is one of the more rewarding subcompact cars to drive. This is a car that both the right and left halves of your brain can endorse.

Like most subcompacts, the Chevy Sonic is available as a sedan or four-door hatchback; both offer sharp styling, solid build quality and a substantial driving feel that's usually the signature of German cars. The Sonic also boasts comfort, convenience and high-tech features that you normally wouldn't expect at this price point. Even the base Sonic comes with Bluetooth, automatic headlights and OnStar, while the top-dog LTZ gets niceties like heated front seats. For 2013, the Sonic can also be equipped with Chevy's new MyLink system that adds several smartphone app-based services to the car's other infotainment features and controls them all with a touchscreen interface.

Another new addition for 2013 is the Sonic RS, a performance-tuned model available as a hatchback only. It comes standard with the powerful yet surprisingly fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder already available on the LT and LTZ trim levels, then adds a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and sportier styling flourishes. The regular Sonic turbo is already impressively fun to drive and the RS only takes it to another level that we quite simply don't expect from subcompact hatchbacks built in this country.

As impressive as the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is, however, most of its competitors are also pretty good at appealing to both sides of the brain as well. The 2013 Ford Fiesta, 2013 Hyundai Accent and 2013 Kia Rio each offer a generous equipment list, a big-car driving feel and an efficient engine, plus a higher-quality cabin than the Chevy. The Honda Fit doesn't boast the style, refinement or available feature content of its rivals, but nothing can match its incredible interior versatility. Really, picking a subcompact has never been this difficult -- and that's a good thing. Even so, we think the 2013 Chevy Sonic stands tall as a top pick regardless of how you look at it.