  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(48)
Appraise this car

2013 Chevrolet Sonic Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and efficient turbocharged engine
  • generous amount of features
  • excellent crash test scores
  • comfortable and spacious cabin
  • fun to drive.
  • Sluggish throttle response
  • cabin materials inferior to top competitors
  • hatchback's mediocre cargo capacity.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Chevrolet Sonic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$2,999 - $7,495
Used Sonic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is one of our top subcompact car picks thanks to its winning blend of power, fuel efficiency, comfort and value.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic looks awfully good on paper. It's efficient and powerful, well stocked with features and a top performer in crash tests thanks in part to a Costco-load of standard airbags. Heck, it's even built right here in the United States. Usually, there would be a "but" coming right about now. However, the Sonic not only looks good on paper but it looks good in person, too, and is one of the more rewarding subcompact cars to drive. This is a car that both the right and left halves of your brain can endorse.

Like most subcompacts, the Chevy Sonic is available as a sedan or four-door hatchback; both offer sharp styling, solid build quality and a substantial driving feel that's usually the signature of German cars. The Sonic also boasts comfort, convenience and high-tech features that you normally wouldn't expect at this price point. Even the base Sonic comes with Bluetooth, automatic headlights and OnStar, while the top-dog LTZ gets niceties like heated front seats. For 2013, the Sonic can also be equipped with Chevy's new MyLink system that adds several smartphone app-based services to the car's other infotainment features and controls them all with a touchscreen interface.

Another new addition for 2013 is the Sonic RS, a performance-tuned model available as a hatchback only. It comes standard with the powerful yet surprisingly fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder already available on the LT and LTZ trim levels, then adds a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and sportier styling flourishes. The regular Sonic turbo is already impressively fun to drive and the RS only takes it to another level that we quite simply don't expect from subcompact hatchbacks built in this country.

As impressive as the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is, however, most of its competitors are also pretty good at appealing to both sides of the brain as well. The 2013 Ford Fiesta, 2013 Hyundai Accent and 2013 Kia Rio each offer a generous equipment list, a big-car driving feel and an efficient engine, plus a higher-quality cabin than the Chevy. The Honda Fit doesn't boast the style, refinement or available feature content of its rivals, but nothing can match its incredible interior versatility. Really, picking a subcompact has never been this difficult -- and that's a good thing. Even so, we think the 2013 Chevy Sonic stands tall as a top pick regardless of how you look at it.

2013 Chevrolet Sonic models

The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is a subcompact, five-passenger car available in four-door sedan and hatchback body styles. Both are available in LS, LT and LTZ trim levels, while the hatch adds a sport-tuned RS model.

Standard equipment on the Sonic LS includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, an integrated blind-spot mirror, power locks, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and steering wheel controls.

The LT adds 15-inch alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, power windows, remote ignition (automatic transmission only), cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery and a six-speaker sound system (optional on the LS) that adds a CD player, Bluetooth streaming audio, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The hatchback also gets a rear cargo shelf. The Wheels and Foglamp package adds 16-inch alloys and (surprise!) foglamps.

The Sonic LTZ gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, chrome exterior trim, heated front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the Chevrolet MyLink system (optional on the LS and LT) that adds a touchscreen interface and connectivity to Pandora and Stitcher radio services via your smartphone. MyLink deletes the CD player. A navigation system app can be added as well (late availability).

The Sonic RS gets all the LTZ equipment and comes standard with the turbocharged engine, four-wheel disc brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, unique 17-inch wheels, sportier exterior trim, leather and faux-suede upholstery and a sport steering wheel.

A sunroof is optional on the LTZ and RS.

2013 Highlights

The Chevy Sonic gets a number of worthwhile additions for 2013. All models get standard Bluetooth phone connectivity and blind-spot mirrors, along with the option of the Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system that includes a touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming audio, a navigation app and additional smartphone-compatible services. A new performance-inspired RS model is also added to the roster.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Chevy Sonic comes standard with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and includes a hill-holder feature. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined with the automatic and 26/35/30 with the manual. These are acceptable ratings for a subcompact car.

Standard on the Sonic RS and optional on the LT and LTZ is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder. It produces 138 hp as well, but provides a much bigger punch thanks to 148 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a Sonic LTZ hatchback with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which makes it the quickest car in the class by a wide margin. Impressively, fuel economy estimates are better than those of the base engine at 27/37/31 with the automatic and 29/40/33 with the manual. In extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing with the Sonic turbo, we've found that it's a little less efficient than these numbers suggest.

Safety

Every 2013 Chevy Sonic comes standard with traction and stability control, integrated blind spot mirrors, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The LS, LT and LTZ feature antilock brakes with front discs and rear drums, while the RS has discs all around. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Sonic LTZ turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is an average distance.

In government crash testing, the Sonic received a perfect five stars for overall protection, with five stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Sonic received a top score of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

With the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, you get engaging handling that doesn't come at the expense of a comfortable ride. Ride quality is firm enough to paint a realistic picture of the road, while at the same time being accommodating enough to buffer undue harshness. The cabin is relatively quiet both on surface streets and on the freeway, while the steering is one of its high points -- light effort in parking lots but well-weighted and natural-feeling at speed. In total, the Sonic drives like a larger, more poised and refined car than you would expect.

Both of the Sonic's engines offer good performance for this segment. The turbocharged 1.4 is especially torquey and peppy, offering 0-60-mph acceleration that's nearly a second quicker than many of its rivals. The fact that it returns better fuel economy than the regular engine means you should definitely consider doling out the extra cash for this impressive little engine. One downside is the sluggish throttle response, which conspires with very tall gearing to make driving with the otherwise enjoyable manual transmission difficult at times.

Fortunately, that's not the case with the RS and its shorter gearing. The manual transmission is certainly the choice for those seeking a bit more excitement, as it does a much better job of keeping the turbo spooled up. Thanks to its sport-tuned suspension, the RS is also sharper handling around corners, yet this extra capability doesn't add any noticeable harshness as a result.

Interior

The Sonic's cabin isn't exactly the most handsome design in the segment, nor does its abundance of hard plastics stand up well next to the higher-quality materials found in some competitors. Nevertheless, the Sonic is nice enough for this segment and one of the most comfortable entries to boot. Even drivers taller than 6 feet will find a comfortable driving position, while passengers will find the backseat pretty generous.

Luggage capacity on the Sonic hatch is much the same as its rivals, with 19 cubic feet. Meanwhile, maximum cargo capacity with the second-row seat flipped down is 30.9 cubic feet, well behind that of rivals like the Fit and the Accent. The sedan's trunk accommodates 14 cubic feet of luggage, however, making it among the roomiest in this segment.

By and large, the comfort and convenience controls are logically clustered and clearly labeled, while feature content is very strong for a subcompact. In a sign of the times, power windows are not standard on the base trim but Bluetooth is. New for 2013 is the available MyLink system, which slots a touchscreen into the space normally reserved for the standard, smartly designed, stereo head unit. Besides providing a more advanced and customizable interface, MyLink utilizes the car's Bluetooth system to connect the car via the driver's smartphone to services like Pandora, Stitcher radio and a navigation system app.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic.

5(35%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(19%)
3.5
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Little Tank
toklatpa,10/05/2014
I'm 6'6" tall and I cannot get over the amount of room in this car nor can my passengers. Generous Leg and headroom and I can drive for hours with no fatigue. (I'm talking front seat, but I could really not care less about rear seat room, but few complaints there from passengers) Recently I hit a deer head on at 45 mph and the damage was minimal you have to look up close to see the damage, my insurance adjuster was amazed & stated that a Focus or other car in the same class would have needed towing. On this alone I will extol the virtues of this car. If you live in an area like Pennsylvania you are all too aware of Deer damage. The room and comfort of this car keeps me engaged with the road.
Sonic Hatch LT with 1.4L
jaar819,12/25/2013
RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I thought the overall design of both the interior and exterior of the Sonic was very tastefully done. I liked it better than other cars in its class but this is obviously a matter of taste. The 1.4L turbo engine is smooth and fun, 6 speaker sound system which seemed better to me than other cars in class, MyLink system, body of car seemed extremely stiff, much better than Mini Clubman, the last car i owned. I know this because my driveway has a bump which puts torsional stress on the car. the mini creaked. the sonic does not. very smooth ride on highway. very low rpm of engine at highway speeds. very quiet car for subcompact. the suspension system makes car feel more like a luxury car. After owning sonic for2 2/3 years and 68,000 miles, my opinion of car has only increase. It never needed any repairs. It handles and performs as well as when new. During that time it didn't develop a creak or have anything loosen up. Would definitely buy another. Also heard that they increased performance of 1.4l engine, upping hp from 138 to 160 or something and putting in new cruze. Hoping they put in new sonic as well. - Just a review update. Now have 80k on 3 year old sonic. Car never in shop. Brakes still have wear left. Car still handles like new and never had to add oil. Officially best car I've ever owned. - second review update. I now have 100k on the car and never had a stitch of a problem - same spark plugs, brakes, wipers, even. only changed tires and oil. no rust. car doesn't burn oil. perfect. to rattles. no deterioration of the interior. no visible fading of paint. gm got the sonic so right that the same design has been used for 5 years now and it is still competitive.
RS Manual - fun drive, great value! Built in U.S.A!
jlearn,02/03/2013
As a college student and an avid auto industry enthusiast, It was time for me to sell my old beast of an SUV and purchase my first NEW car. I was sorting through competitors such as the Mini Cooper S, Volkswagen GTI, Volkswagen Beetle, Fiat 500C, Hyundai Veloster Turbo. After adding up all the features I wanted in my next car purchase, and compared the competition, the answer was clear! For what I would be spending on a GTI or Mini I got a whole lot cheaper with the Sonic RS. Granted those vehicles are better performing, yes, but I'm a college guy on a limited budget, that wanted character, performance, and value! I love my Sonic RS. The 6-speed is a blast and sharp corners are my favorite!
Pleased and anticipating good things...
kmanderson,02/22/2013
Have about 600 miles now on my new Sonic LS Hatch 5speed manual. Overall I am very pleased. Steering is light & crisp, ride is poised and quiet and the car feels solid. I have been impressed. Entry to/from the rear seats is no problem and my kids all are wanting me to take them to their events in this little car. I bought this car as my 3rd car for a runabout and for my kids to drive. I traded in a Hyundai Elantra and have found the clutch, shifter and steering to be superior to what I had in the Hyundai. ---One thing I really dislike: There is a terrible reflection in the windshield of the dash and its shiny materials...especially on sunny days. So annoying. Chevy---plz help !
See all 48 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic

Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is offered in the following submodels: Sonic Hatchback, Sonic Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A), RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT is priced between $2,999 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 78000 and161130 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS is priced between $4,990 and$4,990 with odometer readings between 158080 and158080 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Sonics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2013 Sonics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,999 and mileage as low as 78000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Sonics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Sonic for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,351.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,460.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Sonic for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,195.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Sonic lease specials

Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles