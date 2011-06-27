Overall rating

Last year's update helped keep the aging Sonic competitive, adding technology and optional active safety features to an already fun-to-drive small car. It has some flaws, but most subcompacts are compromised in one way or another.

The 2018 Chevrolet Sonic sets itself apart from most subcompacts with its standard infotainment system. For most subcompacts, you'd pay extra for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the Sonic, it's standard. And with standard OnStar, even the lowest trim of the Sonic can have an onboard 4G LTE data connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot. As a bonus, the Sonic is a fun little car to drive, and it comes with a spacious interior and plenty of cargo room.

Of course, the lowest-cost Sonic does give up quite a few other conveniences, such as power windows and mirrors. Getting your hands on the eminently practical hatchback also requires stepping up to the midlevel trim. And the base engine is not only a bit anemic, but it also returns subpar fuel economy when compared to the rest of the class.

Additionally, the cabin can get noisy, and opting for the suspension that adds the most to the Sonic's driving experience makes the ride borderline harsh. There's also a lot of hard plastic on display in the cabin, even in the Sonic's top trim, and some competitors offer more in the way of active safety features and driver aids.

There are some solid alternatives in the segment, depending on your needs. The Honda Fit is a monster of practicality thanks to its large cargo area and versatile folding seats, but its handling does feel a bit floaty and it's pricey for the class. There's also the all-new Kia Rio, which is easy to recommend thanks to its upscale interior and sporty driving dynamics. Still, if you're willing to pay a little more than the base price, you can get a well-equipped and relatively spacious Chevy Sonic with both good fuel economy and performance.