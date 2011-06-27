  1. Home
2013 Chevrolet Sonic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,197$6,806$8,246
Clean$4,898$6,419$7,745
Average$4,299$5,644$6,744
Rough$3,700$4,869$5,743
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,334$4,380$5,316
Clean$3,142$4,131$4,993
Average$2,757$3,632$4,348
Rough$2,373$3,133$3,702
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,726$4,982$6,101
Clean$3,511$4,699$5,731
Average$3,082$4,131$4,990
Rough$2,653$3,564$4,250
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,725$5,098$6,317
Clean$3,511$4,808$5,934
Average$3,081$4,228$5,167
Rough$2,652$3,647$4,400
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,816$5,152$6,340
Clean$3,597$4,859$5,955
Average$3,157$4,272$5,185
Rough$2,717$3,686$4,416
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,315$5,896$7,300
Clean$4,066$5,560$6,857
Average$3,569$4,889$5,971
Rough$3,072$4,218$5,084
2013 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,032$6,504$7,826
Clean$4,743$6,133$7,351
Average$4,163$5,393$6,401
Rough$3,583$4,652$5,451
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,884$5,203$6,378
Clean$3,660$4,906$5,991
Average$3,213$4,314$5,217
Rough$2,765$3,722$4,442
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,623$4,862$5,965
Clean$3,414$4,585$5,603
Average$2,997$4,032$4,879
Rough$2,579$3,478$4,154
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,260$5,690$6,966
Clean$4,014$5,366$6,544
Average$3,523$4,718$5,698
Rough$3,032$4,071$4,852
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,383$5,717$6,912
Clean$4,131$5,391$6,492
Average$3,626$4,740$5,653
Rough$3,120$4,089$4,814
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,058$5,367$6,536
Clean$3,824$5,062$6,139
Average$3,357$4,450$5,346
Rough$2,889$3,839$4,552
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,859$5,304$6,587
Clean$3,636$5,002$6,187
Average$3,192$4,398$5,388
Rough$2,747$3,795$4,588
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,572$4,766$5,831
Clean$3,366$4,495$5,477
Average$2,954$3,952$4,769
Rough$2,543$3,410$4,061
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Sonic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,366 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,495 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Sonic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,366 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,495 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,366 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,495 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic ranges from $2,543 to $5,831, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.