Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,197
|$6,806
|$8,246
|Clean
|$4,898
|$6,419
|$7,745
|Average
|$4,299
|$5,644
|$6,744
|Rough
|$3,700
|$4,869
|$5,743
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,334
|$4,380
|$5,316
|Clean
|$3,142
|$4,131
|$4,993
|Average
|$2,757
|$3,632
|$4,348
|Rough
|$2,373
|$3,133
|$3,702
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,726
|$4,982
|$6,101
|Clean
|$3,511
|$4,699
|$5,731
|Average
|$3,082
|$4,131
|$4,990
|Rough
|$2,653
|$3,564
|$4,250
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,725
|$5,098
|$6,317
|Clean
|$3,511
|$4,808
|$5,934
|Average
|$3,081
|$4,228
|$5,167
|Rough
|$2,652
|$3,647
|$4,400
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,816
|$5,152
|$6,340
|Clean
|$3,597
|$4,859
|$5,955
|Average
|$3,157
|$4,272
|$5,185
|Rough
|$2,717
|$3,686
|$4,416
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,315
|$5,896
|$7,300
|Clean
|$4,066
|$5,560
|$6,857
|Average
|$3,569
|$4,889
|$5,971
|Rough
|$3,072
|$4,218
|$5,084
2013 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,032
|$6,504
|$7,826
|Clean
|$4,743
|$6,133
|$7,351
|Average
|$4,163
|$5,393
|$6,401
|Rough
|$3,583
|$4,652
|$5,451
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,884
|$5,203
|$6,378
|Clean
|$3,660
|$4,906
|$5,991
|Average
|$3,213
|$4,314
|$5,217
|Rough
|$2,765
|$3,722
|$4,442
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,623
|$4,862
|$5,965
|Clean
|$3,414
|$4,585
|$5,603
|Average
|$2,997
|$4,032
|$4,879
|Rough
|$2,579
|$3,478
|$4,154
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,260
|$5,690
|$6,966
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,366
|$6,544
|Average
|$3,523
|$4,718
|$5,698
|Rough
|$3,032
|$4,071
|$4,852
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,383
|$5,717
|$6,912
|Clean
|$4,131
|$5,391
|$6,492
|Average
|$3,626
|$4,740
|$5,653
|Rough
|$3,120
|$4,089
|$4,814
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,058
|$5,367
|$6,536
|Clean
|$3,824
|$5,062
|$6,139
|Average
|$3,357
|$4,450
|$5,346
|Rough
|$2,889
|$3,839
|$4,552
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,859
|$5,304
|$6,587
|Clean
|$3,636
|$5,002
|$6,187
|Average
|$3,192
|$4,398
|$5,388
|Rough
|$2,747
|$3,795
|$4,588
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,572
|$4,766
|$5,831
|Clean
|$3,366
|$4,495
|$5,477
|Average
|$2,954
|$3,952
|$4,769
|Rough
|$2,543
|$3,410
|$4,061