Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale Near Me
1,032 listings
Near ZIP
- 59,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,600$2,597 Below Market
- 72,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,890$1,729 Below Market
- 77,042 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,491$3,134 Below Market
- 72,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,986$1,613 Below Market
- 72,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$1,943 Below Market
- 56,564 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,981
- 41,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,488$1,110 Below Market
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet47,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,230$821 Below Market
- 30,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988$1,242 Below Market
- 50,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,107 Below Market
- 39,266 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
- 42,049 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,790
- 30,300 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- 79,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,395$1,148 Below Market
- 27,771 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,799$482 Below Market
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT65,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,999$1,157 Below Market
- 40,571 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$863 Below Market
- 90,797 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Sonic searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Sonic
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Sonic
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.813 Reviews
Report abuse
Christopher Vizcarra,04/20/2017
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I bought the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT (Auto) RS Hatchback and added the Convenience & Drivers Confidence Packages to match the goodies of the Premier Trim. There is a reason why I chose the trim I chose; the Hatchback only comes in 2 trims, the LT & Premier, there is a slight difference between the two trims. The LT has an amazingly quiet cabin equal to the highest trim of a $70k+ luxury vehicle, while the Premier has a more lowered suspension and as a result the Premier's cabin is not as quiet. The automatic can also be driven in manual mode without the annoying clutch pedal! The Performance is amazingly sporty for both engines as they both easily pounces from a stop. When applying the breaks it also comes to a smooth stop and when applied quickly It's very fast too! If you want a car that is amazingly quiet and caters to the highest safety standard's, quality and convenience of a luxury car and at the same time not only looks sporty but actually is sporty with the attitude to show inside and out, this is a car worth test driving with the optional packages I have chosen. I call it my mini Lambo because it sits and pampers you like one yet its silent but deadly. It takes Unleaded gas and I get 30-35 MPG with mixed driving, now If you drive it sporty and have fun you will get about 24- 28 mpg which is still amazing. There is a reason this car has muscled It's way into the sports car scene and has been officially recognized. It is the only car so far to get a 5 star rating, the highest across all ratings for the Institute of Highway Safety Standards for such a small car. Everything in the car from the smallest button to the engine, inside and out is amazingly built and solid. You can tell that Chevrolet takes pride in every part of the car even to the smallest stitch. Take a test drive with the optional packages I have chosen and you will see that Chevrolet has built this amazingly rare gem to prove you don't have to spend a fortune to be pampered. I sure hope that this particular model will continue for years to come. There are many mixed reviews about this car in particular often nit-picking at it It is best to go and test drive it.
- 2019 Arteon