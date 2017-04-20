Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale Near Me

1,032 listings
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier

    59,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,600

    $2,597 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier

    72,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,890

    $1,729 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier

    77,042 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,491

    $3,134 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    72,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,986

    $1,613 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    72,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $1,943 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    56,564 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,981

    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    41,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,488

    $1,110 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet in White
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet

    47,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,230

    $821 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    30,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $1,242 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    50,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,107 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier

    39,266 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    42,049 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,790

    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    30,300 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    79,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,395

    $1,148 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    27,771 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,799

    $482 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    65,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    $1,157 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    40,571 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $863 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    90,797 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Sonic

13 reviews
A Amazing Sporty Battle Tank With That Luxury Feel
Christopher Vizcarra,04/20/2017
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I bought the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT (Auto) RS Hatchback and added the Convenience & Drivers Confidence Packages to match the goodies of the Premier Trim. There is a reason why I chose the trim I chose; the Hatchback only comes in 2 trims, the LT & Premier, there is a slight difference between the two trims. The LT has an amazingly quiet cabin equal to the highest trim of a $70k+ luxury vehicle, while the Premier has a more lowered suspension and as a result the Premier's cabin is not as quiet. The automatic can also be driven in manual mode without the annoying clutch pedal! The Performance is amazingly sporty for both engines as they both easily pounces from a stop. When applying the breaks it also comes to a smooth stop and when applied quickly It's very fast too! If you want a car that is amazingly quiet and caters to the highest safety standard's, quality and convenience of a luxury car and at the same time not only looks sporty but actually is sporty with the attitude to show inside and out, this is a car worth test driving with the optional packages I have chosen. I call it my mini Lambo because it sits and pampers you like one yet its silent but deadly. It takes Unleaded gas and I get 30-35 MPG with mixed driving, now If you drive it sporty and have fun you will get about 24- 28 mpg which is still amazing. There is a reason this car has muscled It's way into the sports car scene and has been officially recognized. It is the only car so far to get a 5 star rating, the highest across all ratings for the Institute of Highway Safety Standards for such a small car. Everything in the car from the smallest button to the engine, inside and out is amazingly built and solid. You can tell that Chevrolet takes pride in every part of the car even to the smallest stitch. Take a test drive with the optional packages I have chosen and you will see that Chevrolet has built this amazingly rare gem to prove you don't have to spend a fortune to be pampered. I sure hope that this particular model will continue for years to come. There are many mixed reviews about this car in particular often nit-picking at it It is best to go and test drive it.

