  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2016 Chevrolet Sonic Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Optional turbocharged engine is powerful and gets better fuel economy than the base engine
  • cabin is relatively spacious for this class
  • generous number of standard and available features
  • ride quality is better than most competitors
  • fun to drive.
  • Base engine's lackluster fuel economy
  • cabin materials look and feel cheap
  • RS trim's sporty suspension is surprisingly rough.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Chevrolet Sonic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$7,800 - $7,845
Used Sonic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

There's no shortage of cars to choose from if you need something small and cost-effective. The 2016 Chevrolet Sonic stands out for its comparatively roomy interior and available hatchback body style. It's even fun to drive, especially with the turbocharged engine offering. Read on to find out why the Sonic deserves your consideration.

Vehicle overview

While its name suggests an ability to break the sound barrier, in reality the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic's performance is closer to Sega's zippy blue hedgehog than Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1. The Sonic is a surprisingly sprightly urban runabout when fitted with the available turbocharged engine and manual transmission. In sporty RS trim, it also remains remarkably well composed when thrown around tight corners. We also like the Sonic's relatively roomy cabin, which has ample space for tall front seat occupants and more head-, foot- and knee room for rear seat passengers than you might expect.

The Sonic is not without its flaws, however. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the base engine is mediocre, and the optional engine, while peppy, takes a few moments for the turbocharger to kick in and provide real acceleration. Interior materials quality is low, even for a segment where ample amounts of hard plastics in the cabin are common. The sport suspension in the RS makes the ride unnecessarily rough and difficult to live with on a day-to-day basis.

There are a few other subcompacts worth considering. The 2016 Ford Fiesta is one of our favorites, with two fuel-efficient engines and a high-performance ST variant that has more horsepower and superior road handling than the Sonic RS but costs roughly the same. The 2016 Hyundai Accent and related 2016 Kia Rio are stylish alternatives that offer great value and longer warranty coverage periods. You'll also be wise to check out the redesigned 2016 Honda Fit hatchback, which can't be beat for superior cargo capacity and versatility. But overall we like the zippy Chevrolet Sonic enough to overlook the majority of its shortcomings.

2016 Chevrolet Sonic models

The 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is available in sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. Both can seat five passengers. Four trim levels are available: LS, LT, LTZ and RS.

The 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is available as a four-door sedan or hatchback, both with seating for five.

LS models offer 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, manual mirrors with integrated blind-spot coverage, power locks, remote keyless entry, manual windows, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar telematics (with 4G LTE WiFi) and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack.

The LT adds alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, heated power mirrors, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control, power windows, remote ignition (automatic transmission only), a six-speaker sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, satellite radio, smartphone app integration, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a USB port.

Moving up to the LTZ gets you the turbocharged engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, additional chrome exterior accents, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rearview camera and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The RS adds four-wheel disc brakes, a sport body kit, a sport-tuned suspension, unique wheels, sportier exterior trim, leather and simulated suede upholstery and a sport steering wheel.

A sunroof is optional for LT, LTZ and RS, as is a Driver Confidence package that adds lane-departure warning and forward collision alert. The LTZ sedan also offers a "Dusk" package that includes 18-inch wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, unique exterior styling, and leather and simulated suede upholstery.

2016 Highlights

The Chevy MyLink infotainment system is now standard on LT, LTZ and RS trims. A manual transmission is no longer offered on the luxury-themed LTZ. The CD player has been dropped across the board.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine on 2016 Chevy Sonic LS and LT models is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 138 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission with a hill-hold feature is standard, and a six-speed automatic is available as an option. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 30 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway) with the manual transmission and 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway) with the automatic: below-average results for the subcompact segment.

A turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder is standard on the LTZ and RS (and optional for the LT). Although its 138-hp output mirrors the base engine, it feels more potent thanks to its 148 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard for the LT and RS, while a six-speed automatic is optional for those and standard on the LTZ.

Fuel economy in the LT trim is rated at 33 mpg combined (29 city/40 highway) with the manual. The LT and LTZ get 31 mpg combined (27 city/37 highway) with the automatic. The RS trim's sportier gearing results in lower estimates of 30 mpg combined (27/34) with the manual and 28 mpg combined (25/33) with the automatic. In our testing, however, we found that this engine struggled to match those estimates in real-world driving.

In Edmunds performance testing, a turbocharged Sonic LTZ hatchback with the manual accelerated from zero to 60 in 8.4 seconds, quick for this segment. Oddly, an RS we tested was slower at 9.0 seconds.

Safety

Every 2016 Chevrolet Sonic comes standard with traction and stability control along with antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum on the LS, LT and LTZ trim levels and four-wheel discs on the RS and Dusk-package models). There are knee airbags for front seat occupants, side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle assistance and remote door unlocking.

A rearview camera is standard on LTZ and RS models and available as an option on the LT. The Driver Confidence package includes forward collision warning (alerting the driver to an imminent impact) and lane-departure warning; it's optional on all but the entry-level LS.

In government crash tests, the Sonic sedan received a perfect five-star rating overall, including five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Sonic sedan its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Sonic's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

On the road, the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic feels more solid and refined than other subcompact sedans and hatchbacks. Similar to the Volkswagen Golf, the Sonic handles well around turns, with notably responsive steering, yet it also rides well enough that long road trips are not an endurance test. Unfortunately, that isn't true of the RS version. While the sport-tuned suspension sharpens up the car's handling through turns, it comes at the expense of ride quality. Take the Sonic RS over any pavement rougher than glass and you might momentarily think you're riding on a wooden roller coaster.

The Chevy Sonic is one of the more enjoyable subcompacts to drive thanks to a strong turbocharged engine.

Both engines offer decent performance, but the turbocharged 1.4-liter feels more lively and delivers useful power for merging and passing maneuvers. The only downside is the engine's somewhat sluggish responsiveness, which can make it difficult to accelerate smoothly from a stop in heavy traffic. In addition, efficiency-oriented gearing necessitates frequent shifting in manual-transmission models, because there isn't much power for passing in 5th and 6th gears. That's less of a problem in the sporty RS model, as its transmission is geared to provide quicker responses.

Interior

The interior of the Sonic is attractive enough, but the extensive use of hard plastics confirms the car's economy focus. It earns extra points for comfort, however, as even tall drivers can find a driving position that works. Smaller adults should find the rear seats similarly accommodating by segment standards, with decent amounts of head- and legroom.

The MyLink interface (standard on LT, LTZ and RS trims) brings smartphone integration in addition to an attractive touchscreen.

The Sonic's gauges and controls are well laid out and easy to operate. Among the more intriguing features is the available MyLink touchscreen interface with voice controls (including Siri Eyes Free for iPhone users) and smartphone integration. MyLink allows you to enjoy Internet radio apps such as Pandora, and you can also add navigation capabilities via the inexpensive "BringGo" app. However, the screen sometimes frustrates with its failure to register touch inputs.

The sedan's 14.9-cubic-foot trunk is among the largest in the segment and can be expanded further with the standard 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks. The Sonic hatchback offers 19 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 47.7 cubic feet folded down &mdash; very good, but bested slightly by the Honda Fit (52.7) and Kia Rio (49.8).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic.

5(43%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(14%)
1(15%)
3.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An American Built Success Story
Ross A.,10/20/2016
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
After hitting 8,500 miles with my 2016 Sonic, I think it is time to review this surprisingly well put-together car. I commute over 100 miles round trip a day in upstate NY, so the Sonic and I have spent a lot of quality time together over the past months. Before the Sonic, I drove a 2013 Honda Fit, a car which the Sonic has blown out of the water (I decided to part with the Fit after it was out of commission for a total of 6 months for an airbag recall-and there will be another to follow). First of all, for what you get, the Sonic is priced exceptionally competitively. I paid just over $11,000 for my LS Hatch, brand new. True, it didn't come with a lot of bells and whistles, but it's an American built car that is a top safety pick, had Bluetooth and Onstar, and looks stylish to boot. Though I looked at getting a new Fit, I couldn't spend 5k-7k more for a car with the same features built in Mexico. Second, driving wise, the Somic outperforms the Fit as well. For a subcompact car, the Sonic is fun to drive (while getting an average of 35 mpg) and you sit fairly high up in comparison to other subcompacts. My wife has a Subaru Impreza and when riding in her vehicle one sits noticeably closer to the road. Third, the Sonic's interior design is functional and well thought out, however the materials could be of higher quality, though if I cared about being surrounded by "soft-touch" materials, I would have opted for a more expensive car. Overall the Sonic seems like it will be an excellent vehicle that will last a long time.
Don't buy a Sonic
Felicity,02/28/2020
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Worst Chevy I have ever owned. Replaced the water pump, thermostat housing, and another major coolant part at 65k, I have replaced the coolant resivour 3 times. Fuel sensor at 48k. Valve cover gasket, camshaft actuator seals, oil filter housing/oil cooler assm, turbo oil return hose at 74k. And now that I'm at almost 76k my transmission is taking a crap. I'm over it. Car isn't worth half of what I bought it for, the depreciation of the car is unreal! Would not recomend this car to anyone. The up keep is more than the car is worth.
Good for a little run about car, a bit small but b
Jeremy Watson,10/09/2018
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
Acceleration sucks, fuel economy in the city not so great, hwy mileage ok as long as you keep your foot out of it. Would probably go for the turbo version since it has more low end power. Overall safe, easy to zip in and out of small areas.
Great car for a first car, otherwise not so much
Pandamo,05/17/2017
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car as the second car I have ever owned. To be honest, I loved it at first. However, I live in Utah and this car is awful in the winter. It is way to light to have decent traction in the snow and rain. It also takes forever to defog.
See all 7 reviews of the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic

Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is offered in the following submodels: Sonic Hatchback, Sonic Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT is priced between $6,977 and$11,750 with odometer readings between 20221 and111179 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ is priced between $7,845 and$7,845 with odometer readings between 89014 and89014 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Chevrolet Sonics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet Sonic for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2016 Sonics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,977 and mileage as low as 20221 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic.

Can't find a used 2016 Chevrolet Sonics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Sonic for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,916.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,561.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Sonic for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,754.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,825.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Sonic lease specials

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles