2019 Chevrolet Sonic
What’s new
- The base 1.8-liter engine has been discontinued
- All 2019 Sonics now have the turbocharged 1.4-liter engine as standard
- Part of the first Sonic generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Engine makes good power
- Spacious cabin for the class
- Standard infotainment system supports full smartphone integration
- Excellent crash test scores
- Cabin materials look and feel low-rent
- Competitors get better fuel economy
Which Sonic does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Subcompacts aren't a particularly exciting class. They prioritize form over function, and they need to pack a lot of capability for the size. Pound for pound, this class of vehicle simply has to do more than most. Does the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic deliver the goods?
Utility is part of the Sonic game plan. The sedan version features a big 14.9-cubic-foot trunk, while the hatchback features 19 cubic feet behind its folding rear seats. Both figures are more than what you typically get from this class of car. Up front, the Sonic comes standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot. Again, these are features that aren't always standard on other subcompacts.
We also like the Sonic's turbocharged engine, which is standard this year. It makes a respectable 138 horsepower and a gutsy 148 pound-feet of torque. This torque makes the Sonic responsive and increases the fun-factor. Uniquely, all trims of the Sonic are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
So, is the ideal Sonic the ideal subcompact? It's close, but you'll compromise on interior refinement. Most of the materials look and feel cheap, and the Sonic's base trim comes with manual windows and minimal active safety features. If you want a car that has a nicer interior, take a look at the Kia Rio. The versatile Honda Fit is another one of our favorites. Still, the 2019 Sonic is a solid offering and definitely worth considering if you're shopping for an affordable sedan or hatchback.
2019 Chevrolet Sonic models
The 2019 Chevrolet Sonic's trim levels actually have a few surprises, though on the surface they seem straightforward enough. There are three trim levels: the no-frills sedan-only base LS, the LT with its functional standard features, and the fully loaded Premier. The LT and the Premier are available in sedan and hatchback body styles. All Sonics are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 horsepower, 148 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
The base Sonic LS sedan is, in many ways, a bare-bones commuter, although it doesn't skimp when it comes to infotainment. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, manual side mirrors and manual windows, a rearview camera, and remote locking and unlocking. Inside, you'll find a four-way manually adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 60/40-split folding rear bench.
Infotainment duties are handled by a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, two USB ports and a four-speaker sound system. GM's OnStar is also included, which adds a 4G LTE data connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot. It's a good thing the LS has these features since there are no option packages available for it.
Moving up to the LT adds 15-inch alloy wheels, power windows, heated power mirrors, upgraded cloth upholstery, a six-speaker stereo system and satellite radio.
A couple of packages are worth getting for the LT. The Convenience package adds proximity entry with push-button start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat and an upgraded driver information display. For added safety, the Driver Confidence package adds forward collision alert, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors.
The Sonic Premier sedan comes with the features of the Convenience package plus 17-inch wheels and simulated leather upholstery. The Driver Confidence package is available for the Premier sedan, and the sunroof is a stand-alone option. You can also get an optional RS package that adds a variety of styling enhancements.
For the LT and the Premier, Chevy also offers a Performance package that bundles a sport-tuned suspension and a sport exhaust.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- sound system
- doors
- engine
- electrical system
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- transmission
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- wheels & tires
- interior
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Nice looking car! Love the sporty look. Beautiful. The get up and go is great! Mileage great. Entertainment center great except I wish it had a CD player. Sound is awesome! Lots of other percs with satellite, syri, bluetooth, Gps, and OnStar. The issues I have are more of comfort. The seats are small and somewhat hard on my mid- size butt. I guess the sport suspension causes a rougher ride. Owee, my outer thighs felt road hard after an hour and a half! Also feel every shift of gears. I'm told it's a small turbo charged motor and that you will feel the pep. All in all, I'm happy but next time will definitely choose a more comfortable car or ride with bigger butt room, lol.
I have 2019 Chevrolet Sonic i absolutely love it has all the space I need and rides very smooth. My first new car !! I purchased it from Hare Chevrolet wonderful service fantastic sales person ! Corbin Richards Kuddos !!! From Brenda Price
I have a very basic model, yet it still had a lot of good features and you can spot that a lot of thought went into even the most minor features. It's been flawless running for 27,000 miles. I can't complain about features I didn't pay for like electric windows. Even though I'm a 7 time Honda owner, I have been surprised by the excellence of this car overall. If you need a bargain car but not a complete econo box this is a very good choice. If you're buying your daughter a car for college and you can afford it, (and she doesn't want a sporty model) this would be the car I would pick. 10 airbags I believe.
my mother bought this 2019 sonic sedan and paid $16,000 she passed away shortly after . car has less then 5,000 miles on . my sister went back where they bought it and talked to the same sales man who sold it to mother and he said he could only give her $8,000 for the car because it has no resale value . so if you buy one of these car you better plan on driving the wheels off it or don't buy it in Flint Michigan
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$18,620
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LS 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$16,720
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Premier 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$20,020
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Premier 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$20,720
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonic safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Detects potential obstacles and warns the driver to take action to avoid a collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the car drifts out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an audible tone when reversing to alert the driver to obstacles behind the car that may not be visible.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Sonic vs. the competition
Chevrolet Sonic vs. Chevrolet Spark
From a functional perspective, the Sonic and the Spark are very similar. They both have advanced infotainment systems and a fun-to-drive nature. But the performance advantage goes to the Sonic thanks to its turbocharging and its traditional automatic transmission. The Spark is ideal for drivers who want a car that's very easy to park in small spaces.
Chevrolet Sonic vs. Chevrolet Cruze
Consider the Cruze the bigger brother to the Sonic since both of these models are available in sedan and hatchback format. They also share similar infotainment systems and turbocharged engines. The Cruze is the more powerful of the two, but it's also heavier. Drivers who value comfort at higher speeds will value the Cruze's roomier interior and better materials.
Chevrolet Sonic vs. Honda Fit
The Fit is only available as a hatchback, but its clever folding rear seats mean it's more versatile for carrying cargo than the Sonic. If you frequently carry passengers in the rear seat, the Fit will be more comfortable for them, too. In the Sonic's favor are its superior performance and easier-to-use infotainment interface.
