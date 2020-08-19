Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale Near Me

Never thought I'd own a Chevy. I bough a 2015 Sonic after buying a 2013 Buick Encore. I was so impressed by the Encore (never thought I'd own a GM product) that I got the Sonic as a second car because its the same engine and drivetrain. It's a small car, got the RS version with 6-speed manual tranny. Fun to drive! It's a "sporty" car that is meant to hug the road and it does, so the downside to that is you feel every pothole and bump. But you have to expect that with a sport suspension and a car that is low to the ground. I'm 6'1" and I have no difficulty getting in and out or finding a comfortable driving position. Love the heated leather seats and moonroof. Instrumentation is laid out perfectly, and the My Link info-tainment system is great. Have had the car for a year and had no issues. Mostly used as a city car and get overall combine city mileage of 29 mpg. The RS is a fun trim model and I enjoy it, even if I'm not the intended buyer (I'm 55 years old). On a good stretch of road the car is quiet and smooth and hearing while using Bluetooth for your cell phone is never an issue. Very nice build quality. If you're looking for a fun, sporty hatchback, I recommend the Sonic. And despite Edmund's thinking there isn't much room, with the back seats folded down, you'd be surprised how much cargo you can carry! Two years in, still no complaints. Still enjoying the car & the look and still no rattles despite driving on poorly maintained Wisconsin roads. Three years in and build quality still holding up. Fun can to drive with the 6-speed manual transmission. Lots of pep. I still think it's a good value for the $$ UPDATE: So, there have been some changes to my opinion three years in. Inside coating beginning to peel off of passenger door. Info-tainment system abruptly blacks out for no apparent reason. Had to replace a radiator hose for $330 at 35,000 miles. Had to replace the heating/cooling fan motor at 35,000. Seems was too soon to be having to replace those kinds of parts. Overall, I have soured a bit on Chevy. Don't think I would buy another one.

