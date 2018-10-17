Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale Near Me
- 14,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,987$2,830 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic LT features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Cajun Red Tintcoat with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SH0J4119730
Stock: J4119730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 25,700 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$1,515 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2169 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JB5SH1J4105339
Stock: C279961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-24-2019
- 11,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,748$1,935 Below Market
Leith Volkswagen of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SHXJ4119864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,990 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$2,344 Below Market
Kars Inc Des Moines - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SH3J4100590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,074 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,300
AX Auto - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SB6J4112535
Stock: 12954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Convenience Package Orange Burst Metallic Lpo; Cargo Net Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Axle; 3.23 Final Drive Ratio Compass Display Driver Information Center; Enhanced Jet Black; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Key System; 2 Spare Keys Keyless Open Keyless Start Lt Preferred Equipment Group Seat Adjuster; Driver; 6-Way Power Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Seats; Heated Driver And Front Passenger Tires; P205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD6SB4J4113186
Stock: J4113186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 21,052 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,200$1,347 Below Market
Andy Mohr Chevrolet - Plainfield / Indiana
*Free Delivery within 250 miles* *New Arrival*, *1 Owner*, *Great Service History*, *Sunroof / Moonroof*, *USB Port*, *Bluetooth*, *Backup Camera*, *Heated Cloth Seats*, *Power Package*, *RS Package*, *Premium Wheels*, *Convenience Package*, *Must See*, Sonic LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, Cajun Red Tintcoat.Cajun Red Tintcoat 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4D Sedan ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT FWD27/35 City/Highway MPGCome see the all new beautiful Andy Mohr Chevrolet showroom in Plainfield, Indiana where you get MOHR FOR YOUR MONEY! Not all customers will qualify for all rebates. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SB9J4103229
Stock: PV11152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 21,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,369$770 Below Market
Herb Gordon Nissan - Silver Spring / Maryland
25/34 City/Highway MPG ECOTEC 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Clean CARFAX. 25/34 City/Highway MPG Internet Price Includes $450 rebate for financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. Only. Based on approved credit. Available on all CPO, Altima,, Rogue, Rogue Select models. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JB5SG2J4114218
Stock: H00324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 35,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,867$1,382 Below Market
J. Pauley Toyota - Fort Smith / Arkansas
This certified 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS is a single owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX. It features the following options: power locks, AM/FM radio, AUX input, USB port, power sources, backup camera, bluetooth, and keyless entry. Stop by and visit us at J. Pauley Toyota-Scion, 6200 S 36Th St, Fort Smith, AR 72908. J Pauley Toyota Certified Pre-Owned: This vehicle has passed a 104 point quality assurance inspection, and comes with a 7 year or 100,000 mile PowerTrain warranty included in the price!! We hand select only premium used vehicles to ensure the very best value for our customers. Schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JB5SH8J4121232
Stock: N26084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 5,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900$1,159 Below Market
Auto City - El Cajon / California
This Sonic had only one previous owner and with its extremely low mileage and high fuel economy you'll want to explore new places together. It comes equipped with features such as steering wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Onstar capabilities, and a backup camera for greater visibility behind you. It also has a touchscreen radio for your entertainment, privacy glass for peace of mind, wraparound taillights, and spacious trunk for your belongings. Get more at Auto City! Every car comes with a solid warranty and money back guarantee. That is right! Buy It, drive it, love it or return it! We offer excellent financing for all credit types - good or bad. You will find only highest quality cars at Auto City; and our transparent and up-front pricing means that you do not have to haggle to get a great deal. You are Â getting a great deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SH6J4100535
Stock: 100535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$1,052 Below Market
Muzi Chevrolet - Needham Heights / Massachusetts
* ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * 2018 ** Chevrolet * * Sonic * * LT Auto * If you're shopping for a quality vehicle with perks such as a remote starter, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, this 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT Auto may be the car for you. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its timeless gray exterior pairs well with the black interior. With an unbeatable 5-star crash test rating, this sedan puts safety first. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. Price Includes all available rebates. All conditional rebates and offer from Ford/Chevrolet contact dealer for eligibility. Not all customers and vehicles will qualify for all rebates. Offer may change without notice. Tax, title prep, and doc fee $399 extra. Must finance with GM Financial/Ford Motor Credit , must take same day delivery, and vehicle must be from dealer inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SG4J4127014
Stock: 22002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 20,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,881$1,333 Below Market
Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Vacaville - Vacaville / California
Clean CARFAX. 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LSWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707)301-4468.As your premier Solano County Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealer, we here at Dodge Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JB5SG0J4107106
Stock: 32196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 13,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,980
Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona
**NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE** **YOU DEAL WITH ONE PERSON FROM START TO FINISH** Like New Condition, One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Low Miles, With only 13,776 miles (that's only 3,723 miles a year) Nicely Equipped with the Convenience Package, Includes Heated Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start. At Online Automotive Group, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Online Automotive to be recognized as CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in Arizona for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Online Automotive offers a great selection of top quality vehicles, specializing in vehicles with low miles, a clean Carfax report in excellent condition, handpicked and displayed inside our 15,000 square feet indoor showroom. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty and a 7 day trial exchange policy for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SG0J4121761
Stock: 499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 8,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$939 Below Market
Muzi Chevrolet - Needham Heights / Massachusetts
* ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * 2018 ** Chevrolet * * Sonic * * LT Auto * Outfitted with a remote starter, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, this 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT Auto is a true steal. This vehicle's charming gray exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Call and schedule your test drive today! Price Includes all available rebates. All conditional rebates and offer from Ford/Chevrolet contact dealer for eligibility. Not all customers and vehicles will qualify for all rebates. Offer may change without notice. Tax, title prep, and doc fee $399 extra. Must finance with GM Financial/Ford Motor Credit , must take same day delivery, and vehicle must be from dealer inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SG3J4126758
Stock: 22001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 21,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,888$330 Below Market
Kendall Toyota of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Check out this gently-used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. With less than 21,600mi on this Chevrolet Sonic, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD6SBXJ4134897
Stock: NR7504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 7,257 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900$240 Below Market
Brewer Airport Toyota - Moon Township / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD5SG0J4105849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,914$1,093 Below Market
Jim Hudson Ford - Lexington / South Carolina
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LTRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Wheels: 17" Black-Painted Aluminum.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD6SB7J4120231
Stock: 34317A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 31,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,000$1,088 Below Market
Taylor Kia of Toledo - Toledo / Ohio
<b>Equipment</b> with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving the Chevrolet Sonic. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic has satellite radio capabilities. See what's behind you with the back up camera on it. The Chevrolet Sonic embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Front wheel drive on this Chevrolet Sonic gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This small car is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. With the keyless entry system on this vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. It has a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. This small car is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small car is equipped with front side curtain airbags. <b>Packages</b> LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JF5SBXJ4139568
Stock: KK17227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
