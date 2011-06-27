Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic Consumer Reviews
Little Tank
I'm 6'6" tall and I cannot get over the amount of room in this car nor can my passengers. Generous Leg and headroom and I can drive for hours with no fatigue. (I'm talking front seat, but I could really not care less about rear seat room, but few complaints there from passengers) Recently I hit a deer head on at 45 mph and the damage was minimal you have to look up close to see the damage, my insurance adjuster was amazed & stated that a Focus or other car in the same class would have needed towing. On this alone I will extol the virtues of this car. If you live in an area like Pennsylvania you are all too aware of Deer damage. The room and comfort of this car keeps me engaged with the road.
Sonic Hatch LT with 1.4L
I thought the overall design of both the interior and exterior of the Sonic was very tastefully done. I liked it better than other cars in its class but this is obviously a matter of taste. The 1.4L turbo engine is smooth and fun, 6 speaker sound system which seemed better to me than other cars in class, MyLink system, body of car seemed extremely stiff, much better than Mini Clubman, the last car i owned. I know this because my driveway has a bump which puts torsional stress on the car. the mini creaked. the sonic does not. very smooth ride on highway. very low rpm of engine at highway speeds. very quiet car for subcompact. the suspension system makes car feel more like a luxury car. After owning sonic for2 2/3 years and 68,000 miles, my opinion of car has only increase. It never needed any repairs. It handles and performs as well as when new. During that time it didn't develop a creak or have anything loosen up. Would definitely buy another. Also heard that they increased performance of 1.4l engine, upping hp from 138 to 160 or something and putting in new cruze. Hoping they put in new sonic as well. - Just a review update. Now have 80k on 3 year old sonic. Car never in shop. Brakes still have wear left. Car still handles like new and never had to add oil. Officially best car I've ever owned. - second review update. I now have 100k on the car and never had a stitch of a problem - same spark plugs, brakes, wipers, even. only changed tires and oil. no rust. car doesn't burn oil. perfect. to rattles. no deterioration of the interior. no visible fading of paint. gm got the sonic so right that the same design has been used for 5 years now and it is still competitive.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
RS Manual - fun drive, great value! Built in U.S.A!
As a college student and an avid auto industry enthusiast, It was time for me to sell my old beast of an SUV and purchase my first NEW car. I was sorting through competitors such as the Mini Cooper S, Volkswagen GTI, Volkswagen Beetle, Fiat 500C, Hyundai Veloster Turbo. After adding up all the features I wanted in my next car purchase, and compared the competition, the answer was clear! For what I would be spending on a GTI or Mini I got a whole lot cheaper with the Sonic RS. Granted those vehicles are better performing, yes, but I'm a college guy on a limited budget, that wanted character, performance, and value! I love my Sonic RS. The 6-speed is a blast and sharp corners are my favorite!
Pleased and anticipating good things...
Have about 600 miles now on my new Sonic LS Hatch 5speed manual. Overall I am very pleased. Steering is light & crisp, ride is poised and quiet and the car feels solid. I have been impressed. Entry to/from the rear seats is no problem and my kids all are wanting me to take them to their events in this little car. I bought this car as my 3rd car for a runabout and for my kids to drive. I traded in a Hyundai Elantra and have found the clutch, shifter and steering to be superior to what I had in the Hyundai. ---One thing I really dislike: There is a terrible reflection in the windshield of the dash and its shiny materials...especially on sunny days. So annoying. Chevy---plz help !
Very good small car
We have had our Sonic LTZ with 1.4L and automatic for just over 3 months now and have close to 8000 miles on it. So far no problems whatsoever. We are a retired couple (67 years old) and feel comfortable in this car. Gas mileage has been very good with 38.7 mpg reading on the car display and we also check it the old fashioned way and get similar results. It is a fairly quiet car depending on the road surfaces- some coarse pavement causing noticeable road noise but wind noise is low even on the interstate highway. Handling is good but as one or two reviewers mentioned potholes or certain road irregularities can cause some darting.
