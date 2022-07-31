Skip to main content
2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo

3500

3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

  • Medical Professionals For Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors Healthcare Professional Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/06/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/06/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/06/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Educator Bonus for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Employees of any school, college or university (teachers, administrators, support staff) that are employed directly by the school, college or university (i.e. contract employees are not eligible) receive a cash allowance when they purchase/lease an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See dealer for details or visit www.gmeducatordiscount.com.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/06/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students currently enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year degree program, a registered nursing degree (diploma) program or graduate degree program (students in certificate programs would not be eligible) receive cash allowance on select vehicles. All eligible students are eligible the entire period of enrollment and up to two years after graduation. Proof of enrollment/graduation and authorization number required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/06/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.49%3607/06/202208/01/2022
    2.49%4807/06/202208/01/2022
    2.49%6007/06/202208/01/2022
    3.39%7207/06/202208/01/2022
All 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo Deals

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo in Virginia is:

not available
