Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Express Cargo
More about the 2022 Express Cargo
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.3 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower276 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque298 lb-ft @ 3,900 rpm
Valves12
Cam typeOverhead valves (OHV)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity10,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity3,280 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Advertisement
Also Consider
10 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Chevy Silverado 1500
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length224.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.3 in.
Height84.8 in.
Wheel base135.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place239.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity239.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Curb weight5,261 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity10,000 lbs.
Maximum payload3,280 lbs.
Gross weight8,600 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.9 in.
Front hip room65.5 in.
Vinylyes
Bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Safety
Safety
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Auxiliary audio inputyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
Power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
6.6L V8 Engine +$1,695
Heavy-Duty 6-Speed Automatic Transmission +$0
High Idle Switch +$200
220 Amp Alternator +$150
Remote Vehicle Starter System +$300
Wiring Junction Block Equipment Accessory +$80
Radiator Grille Cover +$80
770 Cold-Cranking Amps Primary Battery w/Isolated 770 Cold Cranking Amps 2nd Battery +$225
Engine Block Heater +$100
Heavy Duty Battery +$60
Duramax 2.8L 4-Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine +$3,995
Heavy Duty Locking Rear Differential +$325
150-Amp Alternator +$75
Packages
Packages
Communications Package +$2,880
Safety Package +$3,105
Paratransit Packageyes
Enhanced Convenience Package +$3,055
Cold Climate Package w/Diesel +$975
Full-Body Window Package +$315
Cold Climate Package +$100
Express Crew Van Package +$1,965
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Forward Collision Alert +$295
Rear Park Assist +$295
Side Blind Zone Alert +$395
Interior Options
Interior Options
Driver Only Front High Back Bucket Seat -$340
Vinyl Sun Visors +$10
Interior Door Trim Panel Delete -$95
Bluetooth for Phone +$50
OnStar Delete +$0
AM/FM Stereo w/USB Port +$150
Remote Keyless Entry +$175
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel +$185
Outside Temperature Display +$10
Radio Provisions Only (Fleet) +$0
Electric Rear Window Defogger +$155
Engine Cover Console +$20
Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seats +$70
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster +$275
Front Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering +$0
Spray-In Cargo Liner +$995
Driver Convenience Package +$395
Rear Floor Covering Delete -$90
Rear Air Conditioning +$785
Brake Warning Indicator +$65
Auxiliary Lighting +$85
Cruise Control +$250
Auxiliary Heat Generator +$875
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster +$275
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Spare Tire Delete -$175
Chrome Center Cap Wheel Trim +$60
Keyless Entry Control Module +$175
White Painted Wheel Finish +$25
Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Windows +$440
Chrome Front and Rear Bumpers w/Step-Pad +$160
Trailering Provisions +$80
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment +$280
Chrome Appearance Package +$355
Antenna Equipment +$50
High and Low Dual-Note Horn +$15
Molded Assist Steps +$590
Glass Swing-Out Rear Side Door and Rear Door Window +$160
Sliding Passenger-Side Door +$195
Rear Doors Glass +$60
Rear/Side Cargo Door Glass w/Rear Passenger Side Quarter Window +$145
Rear/Side Cargo Doors Glass +$130
Glass Swing-Out Rear Cargo Door Windows +$80
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Recommended

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates