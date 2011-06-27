Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews
Last of the big 2 doors
The 1992-2002 Eldorados were fine cars, but they didn't sell well enough for GM. Too bad. The cars were VERY powerful and had the latest electronic advances, until around 2000 when GM had probably already decide to discontinue it. (Eldorado has older stabilitrak than Seville, etc). Being FWD, this car is has some torque steer, but its not too annoying. The Bose audio system is excellent, but most ESCs did not have it. The seating is very comfortable, but not as supportive in ESC trim. The driver info center is easy to use. The memory personalization is also easy to set up. It can take a 12 disk CD changer with no additional wiring. The optional OnStar is very useful.
Love my Caddy but.....
I purchased my 2000 Eldorado used with 70,000 miles and it was well taken care of. However, being a "car guy" in an effort to do the very best in preventive maintenance, I felt I have been let down on so many occasions. The car is over-sensored and I am constantly chasing electronic messages like security, car may not restart, door ajar, service engine light on, it just drives me nuts and have spent a lot of money to make it right - now I have just given up and will be selling it. Too bad, I really liked this car and have had so many complements. My 1959 Caddy will probably be more reliable than this one!
2000 Caddy Eldo ETC
Simply put it is the finest car I have ever driven or owned.
Bad Eldo
Loved everything about this head turning 2000 ESC, I purchased in 2011 with 71k mi, I put 18k mi on it and all hell broke loose, first it couldn't pass smog, mechanic said cat converter $300 still didn't pass another mech said bad sensors $200 , NOPE then i noticed the car started shaking ,mech said motor mounts $500, but the nightmare continues bc smoke stated coming from tailpipes ,later diagnostic test revealed blown head gasket needs new engine and codes that showed something bad in transmission also air shocks leak witch causes rear end to sag ,results Eldo has been parked on curve almost 2yrs.
Review of Cadillac Eldorado ETC
This car drives "like butter." It has great pickup. It has a Bose Stereo System and Compact Disc Player. THe system sounds exceptional. It drives like driving your couch down the road. The service at Bob Moore is the BEST BAR NONE I have ever experienced
