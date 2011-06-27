Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews

Last of the big 2 doors cadillacmike , 01/16/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The 1992-2002 Eldorados were fine cars, but they didn't sell well enough for GM. Too bad. The cars were VERY powerful and had the latest electronic advances, until around 2000 when GM had probably already decide to discontinue it. (Eldorado has older stabilitrak than Seville, etc). Being FWD, this car is has some torque steer, but its not too annoying. The Bose audio system is excellent, but most ESCs did not have it. The seating is very comfortable, but not as supportive in ESC trim. The driver info center is easy to use. The memory personalization is also easy to set up. It can take a 12 disk CD changer with no additional wiring. The optional OnStar is very useful. Report Abuse

Love my Caddy but..... cadillacscott , 08/05/2010 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2000 Eldorado used with 70,000 miles and it was well taken care of. However, being a "car guy" in an effort to do the very best in preventive maintenance, I felt I have been let down on so many occasions. The car is over-sensored and I am constantly chasing electronic messages like security, car may not restart, door ajar, service engine light on, it just drives me nuts and have spent a lot of money to make it right - now I have just given up and will be selling it. Too bad, I really liked this car and have had so many complements. My 1959 Caddy will probably be more reliable than this one! Report Abuse

2000 Caddy Eldo ETC Glakken13 , 12/05/2010 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Simply put it is the finest car I have ever driven or owned. Report Abuse

Bad Eldo fame23 , 02/20/2014 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Loved everything about this head turning 2000 ESC, I purchased in 2011 with 71k mi, I put 18k mi on it and all hell broke loose, first it couldn't pass smog, mechanic said cat converter $300 still didn't pass another mech said bad sensors $200 , NOPE then i noticed the car started shaking ,mech said motor mounts $500, but the nightmare continues bc smoke stated coming from tailpipes ,later diagnostic test revealed blown head gasket needs new engine and codes that showed something bad in transmission also air shocks leak witch causes rear end to sag ,results Eldo has been parked on curve almost 2yrs. Report Abuse