Estimated values
2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,363
|$3,795
|$4,581
|Clean
|$2,101
|$3,384
|$4,084
|Average
|$1,579
|$2,561
|$3,091
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,739
|$2,098
Estimated values
2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,726
|$2,697
|$3,229
|Clean
|$1,535
|$2,405
|$2,879
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,820
|$2,179
|Rough
|$772
|$1,235
|$1,479