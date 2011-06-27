Estimated values
2007 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,288
|$3,099
|$3,545
|Clean
|$2,062
|$2,795
|$3,196
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,187
|$2,498
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,579
|$1,800
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$4,423
|$5,126
|Clean
|$2,832
|$3,989
|$4,621
|Average
|$2,212
|$3,122
|$3,612
|Rough
|$1,591
|$2,254
|$2,602
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,238
|$4,590
|$5,332
|Clean
|$2,919
|$4,140
|$4,807
|Average
|$2,279
|$3,239
|$3,757
|Rough
|$1,640
|$2,339
|$2,707
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac DTS Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$2,624
|$2,826
|Clean
|$2,041
|$2,366
|$2,548
|Average
|$1,594
|$1,852
|$1,992
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,337
|$1,435