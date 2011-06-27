  1. Home
Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Consumer Reviews

Best I've Ever Owned

Jim , 10/05/2006
34 of 34 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have owned in 55 years of owning and driving vehicles. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive, good looking, and I know of no other vehicle that meets the same standard.

Over 200,000 miles and going...

BigJJ, 09/12/2015
Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I just past 200,000 miles!!! I've owned this Caddy for almost 7yrs. Bought with 1684miles...yes, 1,684! Regular oil changes & tune-ups and I've had one issue... At 154,320miles I had the transmission go out. I had it rebuilt. Now at 201,140 there is a ticking that's coming from the engine block and I have a torn drivers side seat. The car is going to be my son's after the ticking sound is looked at by Cadillac. I am now looking for another 2007-2010 DTS!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A dream to drive .

Kim, 10/02/2015
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This car replaced 2000 cadillac Deville. Which did get better mpg.then the 2007 dts but hands down this dts with the performance package is awesome to drive the power and handling and comfort is a dream and style is tops.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Mystic Gray DTS

applevalleyallstar, 07/27/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive, tighter cabin feel,no gas tank release or lock, no automatic break release, rear trunk area too high, no auto trunk close/lock. Leaves a lot to be desired from the previous years of Cadillac ownership. Driver's seat really squeals with the leather rubbing against the console, rear headliner problems. Navigation is great, so is the Bose sound. Gas mileage is less than my previous DTS by three miles city and 2 miles highway. The higher end, shorter body makes it look more like a sport than a luxury sedan. The vehicle has enough power, but sure sucks up the gas when you, 'step on it'. Nice color coordination on the Mystic Gray ext. and the titanium interior.

1St Caddy

singboi, 02/14/2013
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a 1 owner '07 Cadillac DTS Performance for $17,995 with 68,000 miles. I love everthing about the car I did a year of research on the Cadillac DTS before I purchased one and the Performance is the best of them all. I got everything I wanted in the car.

