Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

GM vs. the world...and GM won Dr. Dub , 11/21/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I wanted the total package: V8, 400HP, 400TQ, RWD and all of the super sedan amenities. The CTS-V beat out the Lexus IS-F, Audi S5 and the Mercedes C63 AMG. The V is pure, automotive lust. Acceleration, braking and handling is incredible. Inside: leather, keyless, popup infotainment screen, back up camera, Bluetooth and remote start turns the HVAC and/or heated seats on for you, depending on temp. The Recaros aren't worth $3500 over the base seats, which offer nice lateral support. The CTS-V coupe IS the total package. A perfect daily driver, luxury coupe or track car, its easily worth $80- 100k. I've only owned imported cars until now and it's nice having American muscle in my garage.

This car is outstanding kwygon , 04/08/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful You guys at edmunds must be on the German payroll. They make nothing that compares. In Motor Trend tests available on UTube it beats the M5 in every test. Drag race, road course, quarter mile, braking, 0 to 60. It rides better and is $30,000 less money. I guess you can tell I love mine. If you need more room buy the sedan. The rear view is fine. The mirrors are great and so is the back up cam. Head room no problem.The ride is awesome, the seats are great and all the electronic toys are second to none. What a head turner. JD Powers rate BMW, Audi and the big M in the bottom 3 in first year customer satisfaction. I guess you forgot about that. I still can't believe GM build this car. Thank You

Drive This Car and then.... drivethemall , 08/19/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Performance-Comfort-Value. Amazing! 6-speed manual helps "unleash" this puppy. (I know the automatic performs well... perception is reality... the 6-speed manual is a "must have".)

To each their own kingcaddy , 07/29/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Regardless of what the people at edmunds say about this vehicle, the comfort and convenience out weighs anything BMW Mercedes or Lexus have put out, they always have. Sure it's a little cramped but realistically who drives this car with more than one friend or significant other with them? Exactly! No cheap cup holders which you have 4 total 2 front 2 back and they won't break off easily (BMW). For the attention to detail and the price it cannot be beat. GO American cars, you help create and keep more of your own jobs! thank you.