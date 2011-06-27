Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews
GM vs. the world...and GM won
I wanted the total package: V8, 400HP, 400TQ, RWD and all of the super sedan amenities. The CTS-V beat out the Lexus IS-F, Audi S5 and the Mercedes C63 AMG. The V is pure, automotive lust. Acceleration, braking and handling is incredible. Inside: leather, keyless, popup infotainment screen, back up camera, Bluetooth and remote start turns the HVAC and/or heated seats on for you, depending on temp. The Recaros aren't worth $3500 over the base seats, which offer nice lateral support. The CTS-V coupe IS the total package. A perfect daily driver, luxury coupe or track car, its easily worth $80- 100k. I've only owned imported cars until now and it's nice having American muscle in my garage.
This car is outstanding
You guys at edmunds must be on the German payroll. They make nothing that compares. In Motor Trend tests available on UTube it beats the M5 in every test. Drag race, road course, quarter mile, braking, 0 to 60. It rides better and is $30,000 less money. I guess you can tell I love mine. If you need more room buy the sedan. The rear view is fine. The mirrors are great and so is the back up cam. Head room no problem.The ride is awesome, the seats are great and all the electronic toys are second to none. What a head turner. JD Powers rate BMW, Audi and the big M in the bottom 3 in first year customer satisfaction. I guess you forgot about that. I still can't believe GM build this car. Thank You
Drive This Car and then....
Performance-Comfort-Value. Amazing! 6-speed manual helps "unleash" this puppy. (I know the automatic performs well... perception is reality... the 6-speed manual is a "must have".)
To each their own
Regardless of what the people at edmunds say about this vehicle, the comfort and convenience out weighs anything BMW Mercedes or Lexus have put out, they always have. Sure it's a little cramped but realistically who drives this car with more than one friend or significant other with them? Exactly! No cheap cup holders which you have 4 total 2 front 2 back and they won't break off easily (BMW). For the attention to detail and the price it cannot be beat. GO American cars, you help create and keep more of your own jobs! thank you.
Hyper -Performance
I own a '09 CTS-V sedan. Test drove the '11 V-coupe at the Monticello Motor Club, Monticello, NY last Friday as I did the '09 in '08. I will own a coupe by the end of the year. Engine, transmission, suspension, and electronics are exactly the same. However, the coupe is even faster due to a 2" reduction in height, length, and 2" increase in width. Both are the first truly super performance production luxury sedan and coupe of the 21st century - bar none! As I know from two years of experience with the "V" sedan nothing on the road, nothing, compares. In fact, I'm not sure which was more fun the MMC track drives or the 1500 miles round trip in less than two days to do so.
