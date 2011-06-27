More about the 2018 BMW M6

For those who enjoy a comfortable grand touring car, open-top motoring and the accelerative thrust of a high-speed bullet train, the 2018 BMW M6 convertible might be right up your alley. Specifically, how do 552 horsepower and an even 500 pound-feet of torque sound? Pretty good, we imagine. The M6 convertible is a four-passenger luxury sport convertible with exceptional performance lurking under the hood and body. It occupies two worlds, with one set of wheels in the regular 6 Series lineup and the other set in BMW's high-performance M division. As such, its price is well-defined, and there are no trim levels to choose from. All that's left is to decide which of the handful of options or options packages to add. As it comes from the factory, the 2018 M6 convertible is stacked nicely, starting with a turbocharged V8 engine and a quick seven-speed automatic transmission. There's even a six-speed manual for the purists, although it's an older gearbox that's outperformed by the newer, snappier seven-speed. Then there's a full complement of both high-performance and luxury features, including adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, adjustable steering and accelerator sensitivity, leather upholstery, multiadjustable heated front seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system with a 10.2-inch display, wireless device charging, on-board Wi-Fi connection and a Harman Kardon sound system. From there you come to a fork in the road. Are you seeking maximum comfort for the daily drives and weekend long hauls? Then you probably want the Executive package, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, ventilated front seats and an exquisite sound system. Are you seeking maximum thrills every time the road ahead clears, especially if that road is winding? Then it's the Competition package for you, which adds 40 horsepower (600 hp total), enhanced steering and suspension performance, and a choice of wheels. Double down on that performance with the carbon-ceramic brake package, which enhances the already excellent stopping power bolted on at the factory. Concerned about all that power, or even the car's sheer size and mass? Then select the Driving Assistance package, which adds now-common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. With multiple options for performance, comfort and personal style, it's easy to configure an M6 convertible to suit your tastes — provided you can part with the cash. A plain M6 off the dealer's lot will set you back as much or more than a new Tesla or a Porsche 911 with a few options. BMW's multiple stand-alone and packaged options could easily raise the price of an M6 to the kind of money that buys you a house in Southern or Midwestern America. That's not to say the reward isn't worth it. Just one dip into the M6 convertible's accelerator on a clear road should be enough to sell you. When it comes time to choose the right M6 for you, let Edmunds guide you to the best candidate.

Used 2018 BMW M6 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M6 is offered in the following submodels: M6 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2018 BMW M6 ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 BMW M6 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 M6.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 BMW M6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 M6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2018 BMW M6 ?

Which 2018 BMW M6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M6 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2018 M6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,000 and mileage as low as 39852 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 BMW M6.

Can't find a new 2018 BMW M6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW M6 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,637 .

Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,896 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

