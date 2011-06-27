Used 2018 BMW M6
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged V8 engine provides exceptional power
- Automatic transmission rips off quick shifts
- Interior is richly trimmed and well-equipped
- Front seats offer impressive support and comfort
- Feels big and heavy around tight turns
- Not much rear headroom and legroom
Which M6 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Analyzed logically, the 2018 BMW M6 seems excessive, absurd even. Do you really need a big, two-door convertible that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds? Well, no. But this level of automobile surpasses need and plunges straight into the heart of desire.
As with other BMW M cars, the M6 starts off as a more common car from the lineup — in this case, the 6 Series convertible — and then gets the full M performance division treatment. That includes an immensely powerful turbocharged V8, an upgraded suspension, stronger brakes, and just enough styling flourishes to make the car stand out.
Even in base form, the M6 convertible is stunningly fast for a car of its size and weight. Add the 40 additional horsepower available in the Competition package and the optional carbon-ceramic brakes to crank it up even more. A raft of other options — including different wheel designs, heated rear seats, contemporary driver aids, special interior trim and even a manual transmission — offer an impressive level of personalization.
The M6 convertible's well-insulated fabric top also keeps wind noise mostly at bay. And with the top down, the separate glass rear window can be raised to serve as a wind blocker, facilitating civilized conversation and preserving hairstyles to a degree.
Why so much power and performance in a big convertible like this? The better question is: Why not? If it's practicality you want, there's the M6 Gran Coupe with its four doors. If it's economy you're seeking, the regular non-M-badged 650i convertible provides prodigious 445 horsepower for thousands less. There's no rational explanation for why you'll need the M6 convertible, which is all the more reason to want it.
BMW M6 models
The 2018 BMW M6 is a high-performance luxury convertible available in a single trim level. It stands apart from other 6 Series convertibles with sporty elements such as unique front and rear fascias, quad tailpipes and a range of other equipment. Under the hood is a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (552 horsepower, 500 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission.
From there, the M6 convertible adds 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, auto-dimming side mirrors with heating, keyless entry and ignition, heated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery and trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel and carbon-fiber accents.
Also standard are Bluetooth, adjustable drive settings, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, wireless device charging, a USB port, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD and satellite radio.
The M6 convertible's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, ventilated and massaging front seats, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Driving Assistance package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a forward collision warning system, low-speed collision mitigation, and a head-up display. The Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view parking camera views.
For more power (or if you want to take your M6 Gran Coupe to the track), you can get the Competition package that increases engine output by 40 hp. It also includes lightweight wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.
Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a beige convertible top, Apple CarPlay compatibility, and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|560 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses thermal imaging to detect objects at far distances. Issues visual and audible warnings; primes brakes in case of imminent collision.
- Active Protection
- Monitors driver attentiveness and, in the event of a possible collision, pre-tensions the seat belts and closes the windows.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Issues a visual warning in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot. Vibrates the steering wheel in case of potentially unsafe lane change.
BMW M6 vs. the competition
BMW M6 vs. Audi RS 7
As a four-door hatchback, the RS 7 is more of a competitor for the M6 Gran Coupe, though its over-the-top turbo V8 (605 hp with the Performance package) certainly gives it similar performance. The RS 7's all-wheel drive provides better grip and superior all-weather usefulness than the rear-wheel-drive M6. The hatchback body style makes it a great cargo-carrier, though rear headroom is limited. Pricing is similar for these two cars.
BMW M6 vs. Nissan GT-R
The GT-R displays a fundamentally different approach to performance than the BMW M6, with a heavy (and much more obvious) reliance on computers to deliver its 600 horsepower to the ground. Nevertheless, it works. The GT-R is a more effective vehicle for track duty, while the M6 is superior for comfort and refinement.
BMW M6 vs. Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati's GranTurismo, available as either a convertible or a coupe, features a beautifully finished interior that contrasts with the M6's more reserved cabin. The GranTurismo has suitable power and a comfortable ride (provided you avoid the sport-tuned suspension). But when it comes to acceleration, handling, and access to the latest technology and safety features, the M6 is the clear winner.
FAQs
Is the BMW M6 a good car?
In order to consider the M6, one must toss aside notions like practicality and sensibility and replace them with pure desirability. And who wouldn't desire a convertible with 552 horsepower? Unlike BMW's smaller M-branded cars such as the M3, the M6 is more of a grand tourer than an outright sports car. It devours long stretches of highway, but it can still keep up with the world's best on a challenging road. Downsides? The back seat is cramped, and the M6's size gets a bit unwieldy on narrow roads.
Does the BMW M6 have good MPG?
The M6's fuel economy isn't great, but considering how quick the car is, it isn't terrible either. The EPA rates the M6 at 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with a manual transmission and 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway) with the automatic transmission. Of course, if you keep your foot in it and enjoy all the acceleration the M6 has to offer, you'll probably see much lower numbers.
Does the BMW M6 have good resale value?
If you're ready to buy, you're probably wondering about the BMW M6's resale value. How much will a 2018 BMW M6 be worth in two or five years — or whenever you decide to sell? Check out the Edmunds True Cost to Own (TCO) calculator. It includes projected annual depreciation over the first five years of ownership based on Edmunds' robust market transaction data.
The least-expensive 2018 BMW M6 is the 2018 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $122,300.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $122,300
More about the 2018 BMW M6
For those who enjoy a comfortable grand touring car, open-top motoring and the accelerative thrust of a high-speed bullet train, the 2018 BMW M6 convertible might be right up your alley. Specifically, how do 552 horsepower and an even 500 pound-feet of torque sound? Pretty good, we imagine.
The M6 convertible is a four-passenger luxury sport convertible with exceptional performance lurking under the hood and body. It occupies two worlds, with one set of wheels in the regular 6 Series lineup and the other set in BMW's high-performance M division. As such, its price is well-defined, and there are no trim levels to choose from. All that's left is to decide which of the handful of options or options packages to add.
As it comes from the factory, the 2018 M6 convertible is stacked nicely, starting with a turbocharged V8 engine and a quick seven-speed automatic transmission. There's even a six-speed manual for the purists, although it's an older gearbox that's outperformed by the newer, snappier seven-speed. Then there's a full complement of both high-performance and luxury features, including adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, adjustable steering and accelerator sensitivity, leather upholstery, multiadjustable heated front seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system with a 10.2-inch display, wireless device charging, on-board Wi-Fi connection and a Harman Kardon sound system.
From there you come to a fork in the road. Are you seeking maximum comfort for the daily drives and weekend long hauls? Then you probably want the Executive package, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, ventilated front seats and an exquisite sound system. Are you seeking maximum thrills every time the road ahead clears, especially if that road is winding? Then it's the Competition package for you, which adds 40 horsepower (600 hp total), enhanced steering and suspension performance, and a choice of wheels. Double down on that performance with the carbon-ceramic brake package, which enhances the already excellent stopping power bolted on at the factory.
Concerned about all that power, or even the car's sheer size and mass? Then select the Driving Assistance package, which adds now-common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.
With multiple options for performance, comfort and personal style, it's easy to configure an M6 convertible to suit your tastes — provided you can part with the cash. A plain M6 off the dealer's lot will set you back as much or more than a new Tesla or a Porsche 911 with a few options. BMW's multiple stand-alone and packaged options could easily raise the price of an M6 to the kind of money that buys you a house in Southern or Midwestern America.
That's not to say the reward isn't worth it. Just one dip into the M6 convertible's accelerator on a clear road should be enough to sell you. When it comes time to choose the right M6 for you, let Edmunds guide you to the best candidate.
Used 2018 BMW M6 Overview
The Used 2018 BMW M6 is offered in the following submodels: M6 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2018 BMW M6?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 BMW M6 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 M6.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M6 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2018 M6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,000 and mileage as low as 39852 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 BMW M6.
Find a new BMW M6 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,637.
Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,896.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
