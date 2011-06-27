Estimated values
2003 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,410
|$2,801
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,146
|$2,496
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,617
|$1,886
|Rough
|$743
|$1,088
|$1,277
Estimated values
2003 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,915
|$2,757
|$3,207
|Clean
|$1,701
|$2,455
|$2,858
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,850
|$2,160
|Rough
|$847
|$1,245
|$1,462