Used 1999 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews

Happy with the old man's car rob , 06/02/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We purchased our '99 LeSabre after enjoying our '94. After 7 years the car is still smooth, comfortable and quiet. Yes, the 3.8 V6 does get 20+ in local driving and 30 on the road, which is helpful with gas prices today. Friends with newer cars may tease me about the "old mans" car,but they like the smooth ride and the comfortable seats. The only problem has been the battery. I'm on the third one. It's best driven easy, but does have good power for a big car.

Comfortable, Powerful and Reliable = A+ 68VW , 10/27/2003 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We "car-shopped" for this vehicle. Looked at and drove a variety of other domestic and imported models. Had never owned or even considered a Buick previously. The imports were too small and their rides too stiff. This car has a better combination of power, comfort, leg and trunk room and economy (a consistent 29-31 mpg on the road) than any other of many we test-drove. Our decision has proved to be a good one. It handles well,if not sportily. Only negative: wind noise at the driver's position moderately annoying at highway speeds.

Stogie, but American and Great buy comfortable reliable , 08/10/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Paid $15,000 in 2000. Replaced transmission at 252,000. Now has 310,000. Yep!310,000 miles on engine that has had one ignition coil and two sets of plugs and plug wires. Just made a 500 mile round trip to NC mountains and MPG was 32.8. I double checked it twice. It is not unusual to top 30 MPG on trips. Bad mouth it all you want and I will smile and wave as I go buy at 70 MPH and 30+ MPG.Most reliable car I have ever Had.

Solid sedan - a Detroit success story Jadziasman , 08/22/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Surprised was I when shopping for a used car in the $6000 area. Looked first at a Park Avenue with mucho miles and then searched for a LeSabre. While the styling of the '99 looks like a '79, the car gets me from A to B in comfort and hasn't failed me yet after 23,000 miles of highway driving. While this is not a luxury car by any means, it's probably one of the best you can buy for a six year old car. Decent gas mileage about 25 to 27 MPG year round. No maintenance other than the usual stuff (oil, filters, etc.) As to handling, well the big guy is a little scary around corners - oodles of body lean and tire squeal at 45 MPH. I would have liked tighter steering.