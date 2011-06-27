Used 1999 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews
Happy with the old man's car
We purchased our '99 LeSabre after enjoying our '94. After 7 years the car is still smooth, comfortable and quiet. Yes, the 3.8 V6 does get 20+ in local driving and 30 on the road, which is helpful with gas prices today. Friends with newer cars may tease me about the "old mans" car,but they like the smooth ride and the comfortable seats. The only problem has been the battery. I'm on the third one. It's best driven easy, but does have good power for a big car.
Comfortable, Powerful and Reliable = A+
We "car-shopped" for this vehicle. Looked at and drove a variety of other domestic and imported models. Had never owned or even considered a Buick previously. The imports were too small and their rides too stiff. This car has a better combination of power, comfort, leg and trunk room and economy (a consistent 29-31 mpg on the road) than any other of many we test-drove. Our decision has proved to be a good one. It handles well,if not sportily. Only negative: wind noise at the driver's position moderately annoying at highway speeds.
Stogie, but American and Great buy
Paid $15,000 in 2000. Replaced transmission at 252,000. Now has 310,000. Yep!310,000 miles on engine that has had one ignition coil and two sets of plugs and plug wires. Just made a 500 mile round trip to NC mountains and MPG was 32.8. I double checked it twice. It is not unusual to top 30 MPG on trips. Bad mouth it all you want and I will smile and wave as I go buy at 70 MPH and 30+ MPG.Most reliable car I have ever Had.
Solid sedan - a Detroit success story
Surprised was I when shopping for a used car in the $6000 area. Looked first at a Park Avenue with mucho miles and then searched for a LeSabre. While the styling of the '99 looks like a '79, the car gets me from A to B in comfort and hasn't failed me yet after 23,000 miles of highway driving. While this is not a luxury car by any means, it's probably one of the best you can buy for a six year old car. Decent gas mileage about 25 to 27 MPG year round. No maintenance other than the usual stuff (oil, filters, etc.) As to handling, well the big guy is a little scary around corners - oodles of body lean and tire squeal at 45 MPH. I would have liked tighter steering.
Solid Buick
The LeSabre continues to be a solid made vehicle. I expect this 99 LeSabre to yield 200,000 miles without serious problems as have my previous LeSabres. Seating is somewhat uncomfortable. For long drives a lumbar support would be beneficial.
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Related Used 1999 Buick LeSabre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner