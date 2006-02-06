Used 1999 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

107 listings
LeSabre Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Buick LeSabre Limited
    1999 Buick LeSabre Limited

    78,406 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 1999 Buick LeSabre Custom
    1999 Buick LeSabre Custom

    208,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,472

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    150,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,995

    $1,071 Below Market
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    113,326 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,988

    $1,242 Below Market
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    146,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,495

    $715 Below Market
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    72,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,991

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    35,357 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    109,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    139,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    202,865 miles

    $1,099

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    172,869 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,777

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    150,505 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    70,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    162,176 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,710

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    86,069 miles

    $3,999

  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Dark Green
    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    212,132 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,000

    $793 Below Market
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Red
    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    126,740 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,345

    $1,032 Below Market
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    68,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,123

    $1,030 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Buick LeSabre

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Happy with the old man's car
rob,06/02/2006
We purchased our '99 LeSabre after enjoying our '94. After 7 years the car is still smooth, comfortable and quiet. Yes, the 3.8 V6 does get 20+ in local driving and 30 on the road, which is helpful with gas prices today. Friends with newer cars may tease me about the "old mans" car,but they like the smooth ride and the comfortable seats. The only problem has been the battery. I'm on the third one. It's best driven easy, but does have good power for a big car.
