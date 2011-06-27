Estimated values
1999 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,213
|$1,980
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,751
|$2,105
|Average
|$784
|$1,293
|$1,568
|Rough
|$499
|$836
|$1,030
Estimated values
1999 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,192
|$2,607
|Clean
|$1,218
|$1,938
|$2,312
|Average
|$893
|$1,432
|$1,722
|Rough
|$568
|$925
|$1,131