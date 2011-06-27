Estimated values
2018 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,870
|$29,345
|$31,010
|Clean
|$27,259
|$28,696
|$30,317
|Average
|$26,039
|$27,398
|$28,932
|Rough
|$24,818
|$26,099
|$27,546
Estimated values
2018 Buick Enclave 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,450
|$26,112
|$27,989
|Clean
|$23,914
|$25,535
|$27,363
|Average
|$22,843
|$24,379
|$26,113
|Rough
|$21,772
|$23,224
|$24,862
Estimated values
2018 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,836
|$30,503
|$32,383
|Clean
|$28,205
|$29,828
|$31,660
|Average
|$26,941
|$28,479
|$30,213
|Rough
|$25,678
|$27,129
|$28,766
Estimated values
2018 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,991
|$33,243
|$34,655
|Clean
|$31,290
|$32,507
|$33,881
|Average
|$29,889
|$31,037
|$32,332
|Rough
|$28,488
|$29,566
|$30,784
Estimated values
2018 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,891
|$28,527
|$30,375
|Clean
|$26,302
|$27,896
|$29,696
|Average
|$25,124
|$26,634
|$28,339
|Rough
|$23,946
|$25,372
|$26,982
Estimated values
2018 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,604
|$32,115
|$33,821
|Clean
|$29,933
|$31,405
|$33,066
|Average
|$28,593
|$29,984
|$31,554
|Rough
|$27,252
|$28,563
|$30,043
Estimated values
2018 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,650
|$35,398
|$37,369
|Clean
|$32,913
|$34,615
|$36,535
|Average
|$31,439
|$33,049
|$34,865
|Rough
|$29,965
|$31,483
|$33,195