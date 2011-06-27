  1. Home
Used 2001 Buick Century Custom Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Century
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,020
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room58 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109 in.
Length194.6 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3368 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
P205/70R15 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
