Estimated values
2001 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,406
|$2,893
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,128
|$2,558
|Average
|$982
|$1,571
|$1,889
|Rough
|$625
|$1,015
|$1,219
Estimated values
2001 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,192
|$2,630
|Clean
|$1,230
|$1,939
|$2,326
|Average
|$902
|$1,431
|$1,717
|Rough
|$574
|$924
|$1,108