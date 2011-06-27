Estimated values
2000 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$2,079
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,837
|$2,210
|Average
|$843
|$1,352
|$1,627
|Rough
|$532
|$868
|$1,044
2000 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$2,289
|$2,760
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,022
|$2,438
|Average
|$919
|$1,488
|$1,795
|Rough
|$581
|$955
|$1,151