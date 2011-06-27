Used 1995 Buick Century Consumer Reviews

Death of a Faithful Friend Melody , 08/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful First I agree with one reviewer on the warped rotors. Both front window motors went out about the same time a few years ago as well as having an expensive electrical problem that caused major havic but after a the dealership fixed it ran like a charm. Now, its all over. Too expensive to put anymore into her with intake valves needing replaces and a cracked head gasket. Now I have water in my oil. Time for another car. 1 great years! Orig. miles 105,000; not a traveler. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I could ask for originalgangsta , 10/31/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was my grandmother's car, then my mom took it from her, it became mine in 2000, I'm the hardest driver on it but I've put a few miles on already (55,000 25,000 mine). Keeps on going, only problems were due to my stupidity (125 for 8 miles bad for tranny). Price was right at free but I would buy same car if I totalled this one tomorrow. We were so impressed my mom bought a new rendevious cxl, another nice car.

Our backup car unclehal , 09/07/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have only 31000 on this car...but find it very valuable...especially these days. Gas prices..this car never runs out of gas...not sure of the exact mileage..but its great. Easy to drive and easy to get in and out of for my older relatives. Nothing flashy..but if you are looking for a good priced used car, I recommend this one

1995 Buick Century user history Midland, Michigan , 04/27/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Generally good experience. Car has 180,000 miles. We are the second owner. Comfortble ride, good acceleration, 30 MPG highway, power windows/seats still work. Inconveniences: service engine light on a lot, rotors warp, rust on trunk, passenger door sagged (closes hard), engine would "miss" or "bog down" under acceleration but replacing the ignition wires solved that. Developing rust around the windshield. We added after-market cruise control and a CD player improving an already comfortable riding experience. It is showing its age. But no car payment makes it tolerable when repairs do occur.