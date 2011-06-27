Estimated values
1995 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$750
|$1,404
|$1,762
|Clean
|$660
|$1,238
|$1,554
|Average
|$479
|$906
|$1,137
|Rough
|$298
|$574
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Buick Century Special 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,351
|$1,762
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,554
|Average
|$379
|$872
|$1,137
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Buick Century Special 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,351
|$1,762
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,554
|Average
|$379
|$872
|$1,137
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,375
|$1,762
|Clean
|$585
|$1,212
|$1,554
|Average
|$425
|$887
|$1,137
|Rough
|$265
|$562
|$721