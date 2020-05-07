What is the Aviator?

The Lincoln Aviator is a three-row luxury SUV based on the Ford Explorer. Unlike the eighth-ranked Explorer, the Aviator is quite good. It's priced competitively against its European rivals, but alternatives from Acura, Infiniti and Lexus are more affordable. The second-generation Aviator debuted last year with a strong 400-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. There's also a plug-in hybrid model that increases output to 494 hp and delivers an estimated 12 miles of electric-only propulsion.

Since the Aviator is fresh off a redesign, we don't expect any notable changes for 2021. Perhaps we'll see a few new color and wheel choices and maybe some new standard or optional features. With this in mind, if you're considering an Aviator, there's likely no reason to wait for the 2021 model year. We should have definitive information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.