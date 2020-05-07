  1. Home
Coming Summer 2020

Estimated Price: Starting at $52,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2021
  • Part of the second Aviator generation introduced for the 2020 model year
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Lincoln Aviator Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/07/2020
What is the Aviator?

The Lincoln Aviator is a three-row luxury SUV based on the Ford Explorer. Unlike the eighth-ranked Explorer, the Aviator is quite good. It's priced competitively against its European rivals, but alternatives from Acura, Infiniti and Lexus are more affordable. The second-generation Aviator debuted last year with a strong 400-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. There's also a plug-in hybrid model that increases output to 494 hp and delivers an estimated 12 miles of electric-only propulsion.

Since the Aviator is fresh off a redesign, we don't expect any notable changes for 2021. Perhaps we'll see a few new color and wheel choices and maybe some new standard or optional features. With this in mind, if you're considering an Aviator, there's likely no reason to wait for the 2021 model year. We should have definitive information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Lincoln Aviator has a strong presence in its class of three-row midsize luxury SUVs. The restyling across all models a few years ago breathed new life into the brand, making it competitive against foreign rivals. There are a lot of things to like about the Aviator, not the least of which include its striking appearance, potent engine, a long list of contemporary features and an available plug-in hybrid variant.

Keeping our adoration in check, however, is its overall lack of headroom if you opt for the sunroof, an overly soft suspension tuning, and its compromised outward visibility. If not for those downsides, it's possible the Aviator could have challenged the top-ranked Audi Q7 and second-place Acura MDX. As it is, the Lincoln claims a very respectable third place in the class.

