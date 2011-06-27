Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a logical reason to buy a 2014 BMW X6 M, you'll probably be searching for a long time. That's because there really isn't one, as this ultra-performance version of the BMW X6 crossover gives a big, fat raspberry to the rational car-buying process. But if this unusual mix of crossover SUV, coupe and supercar appeals to you on an emotional level, well, you'll find it's like nothing else.

The brashly styled X6 M augments the standard model's sweeping fastback roof line and bulging wheelwells with gaping front air inlets that look ready to ingest anything that dares to cross the vehicle's path. A 555-horsepower turbocharged V8 engine backs up the menacing facade, and it's able to motivate the M's considerable mass with ridiculous ease. This marvel from BMW's M division also does a fine job going around corners. Of course, a tight road will quickly give you a sense of paint-scraping anxiety as the bulky X6 passes perilously close to shrubs and canyon walls, but the capability for making time on a winding road is certainly there.

But you are buying an SUV, right? Well, sort of. The standard configuration on the X6 M only comes with four seats, and your backseat passengers will find limited headroom because of the coupelike roof line. Moreover, the X6 M's cargo capacity is pretty meager and isn't well suited for hauling bulky items. The supercharged V8 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and 2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo are far from being practical purchases, but these sport-tuned SUVs are certainly more useful for families than the X6. And if style and performance are really your top desires, the Audi RS 7, BMW M6 Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG deliver something truly different from the norm and are far more coupelike than the X6 M.

So there's a strong logical case for buying something other than the 2014 BMW X6 M. But maybe you simply like the idea of owning a 555-hp BMW, and everything else is secondary. At that point, picking up an X6 M is totally OK by us.