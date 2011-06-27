Overall rating

The 2018 BMW X6 M stands tall like an SUV, and its four doors and liftgate appear to offer something like SUV utility. But it's an illusion since this racy 567-hp sportback makes only a fleeting concession to practicality.

Like any BMW M division vehicle, the X6 M handles daily driving duties with style and refinement, but it also turns violently fast with just a firm kick of the gas pedal. How fast? It dashes from zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, a shade faster than BMW's iconic M4 sport coupe. Whether you need an SUV with this much power misses the point. It's best to just marvel at a machine that can take you for both a sedate run to Costco, or to county jail for excessive speed, with such ease.

But to say the X6 M's fastback exterior design favors style over substance is an understatement. Though the sloping roofline gives the car a sleek and racy look, it also compromises rear-seat access and headroom and limits cargo capacity. The X6 M's suspension is also tuned for high-performance handling, which means that it's firm and choppy. It's not rock-hard, but your passengers will notice. Suffice to say, there's also no option for a third row.

All of which is to say that the X6 M isn't your best choice for a proper family SUV. If you need that, BMW's X5 M delivers the same kind of performance with a dash more practicality. But if you like an SUV that breathes fire, one that won't be mistaken for any other SUV on the road, then the X6 M is an obvious choice.