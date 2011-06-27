2018 BMW X6 M Review
- Performance is astonishing for an SUV
- High-quality interior packed with features
- Seats are comfortable and supportive
- Gas pedal sometimes responds slowly in low-speed driving
- Sporty suspension may feel too firm for some drivers, passengers
- Distinctive exterior design limits rear-seat room and cargo space
The 2018 BMW X6 M stands tall like an SUV, and its four doors and liftgate appear to offer something like SUV utility. But it's an illusion since this racy 567-hp sportback makes only a fleeting concession to practicality.
Like any BMW M division vehicle, the X6 M handles daily driving duties with style and refinement, but it also turns violently fast with just a firm kick of the gas pedal. How fast? It dashes from zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, a shade faster than BMW's iconic M4 sport coupe. Whether you need an SUV with this much power misses the point. It's best to just marvel at a machine that can take you for both a sedate run to Costco, or to county jail for excessive speed, with such ease.
But to say the X6 M's fastback exterior design favors style over substance is an understatement. Though the sloping roofline gives the car a sleek and racy look, it also compromises rear-seat access and headroom and limits cargo capacity. The X6 M's suspension is also tuned for high-performance handling, which means that it's firm and choppy. It's not rock-hard, but your passengers will notice. Suffice to say, there's also no option for a third row.
All of which is to say that the X6 M isn't your best choice for a proper family SUV. If you need that, BMW's X5 M delivers the same kind of performance with a dash more practicality. But if you like an SUV that breathes fire, one that won't be mistaken for any other SUV on the road, then the X6 M is an obvious choice.
2018 BMW X6 M models
The 2018 BMW X6 M is a high-performance midsize luxury SUV with seating for five. It's offered in a single trim level. Like any BMW, a bundle of options are offered for further personalization. Several are grouped into the useful Executive Package, though most are stand-alone items.
The X6 M starts with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (567 horsepower, 553 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard features include 21-inch wheels, high-performance tires, adaptive suspension dampers, a rear air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, adaptive headlights, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.
Interior highlights include heated front seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, four-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped dash, ambient cabin lighting, aluminum trim accents and a rearview camera.
Finally, standard tech features include a navigation system with 10.2-inch touchscreen display with a touchpad-equipped controller, Bluetooth phone and audio, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, satellite and HD radio, and BMW's suite of smartphone-integrated connected services called ConnectedDrive.
Considering all that standard equipment, the X6 M has a short options list. The Executive package includes adaptive LED headlights, power-closing doors, a heated steering wheel, rear side window shades, a head-up information display, wireless smartphone charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot. A suite of driver safety features comes with the package and includes forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, surround-view cameras and a self-parking system.
Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, aluminum-look exterior trim, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, Apple CarPlay compatibility, night vision with pedestrian detection, and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Alerts you to the presence of vehicles in your blind spots and can help steer to avoid a collision.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
- Pedestrian Warning
- Recognizes pedestrians moving in front of the car, warns the driver of an impending collision, and primes the car's brakes.
