Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a rational reason to buy a 2011 BMW X6 M, you won't find one here. That's because there isn't one, as the bonkers-performance version of the BMW X6 crossover takes rational car-buying, sticks it in a burlap sack, beats it with crowbars and tosses it off a 14-story bridge into the gaping maws of ill-tempered sharks. This high-performance crossover is not practical transportation but instead an automotive novelty item to add to your eight-car garage.

That said, the 2011 BMW X6 M represents an impressive feat of automotive engineering. Like the X6, this is a coupe-style crossover, meant to carry passengers rather than cargo. It weighs nearly 5,300 pounds, yet the X6 M motivates the mass with a 555-horsepower twin-turbo V8, so 60 mph arrives in a mind-blowing 4.3 seconds. That's quicker than every SUV we've ever tested (the new 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo will likely be very close) and quicker than quite a few dedicated high-performance cars -- including those from BMW.

This crossover from the BMW M division is more than just quick in a straight line. This hatchback utility vehicle employs every technological and suspension-tuning weapon in BMW's extensive arsenal to produce such responsive handling that you'll never give a thought to its weight. Of course, a tight road will quickly instill a sense of paint-scraping anxiety as the bulky X6 passes perilously close to shrubs and canyon walls, but the capability for extreme cornering is there.

All things considered, we can't get around the sheer nonsense of the 2011 BMW X6 M. It seats only four people, and those in back must contend with limited headroom and a backrest that doesn't recline. Its cargo capacity is far less than the mechanically similar 2011 BMW X5 M. It might cost less than a 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but at nearly $100,000, there are a lot of sports cars and high-performance sedans that generate as many thrills.

So there's no rational reason to buy a 2011 BMW X6 M, but should you have an eight-car garage and be willing to toss rationality to the sharks, there's rarely been a more thrilling case of engineering overkill to enjoy.