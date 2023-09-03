Used 2018 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me

Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas

We are excited to offer this 2019 BMW X6 M. This 2019 BMW X6 M comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this BMW X6 M is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This BMW X6 M is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2019 BMW X6 M. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMKW8C56K0Y75123

Stock: K0Y75123

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020