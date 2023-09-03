Used 2018 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me
- 19,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$68,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2018 BMW X6 M Sports Activity is a One Owner vehicle with a Clean Carfax, Black Sapphire Metallic. Key features include WIFI hotspot, Navigation system, Sun/Moonroof, Lane departure warning, Heated/Ventilated front seats, Forward collision warning, Heated steering wheel, Heated mirrors, Hands-free liftgate, Smart device integration, Rear parking aid, Back up camera, Rain sensing wipers, Premium sound system, Keyless start/entry, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56J0U72581
Stock: TJ0U72581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X6 M9,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$77,995
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C5XJ0Y74460
Stock: P70149
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 27,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$69,999
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Dinan Upgrade!!! All work done at Fields BMW! Everything on Record!! Almost $10,000 Spend on Upgrade!! Plus 642 HP at 6000 Rpm (82 HP UP Grade) with 625 Cuft of Torque (+72) from Factory. Peak HP of 716 HP at 6000 RPM!! 2018 X6 M in Silverstone Metallic with Black Extended Merino Leather!! The Org. MSRP: $111,495. This vehicle is equipped with: **Executive Package with Heated Steering Wheel, Soft Close Automatic Doors, Heated Front Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top View Camera, Parking Assistant, Head Up Display, Wireless Charging, Lane Departure Warning. 21' M Wheel 466 w/performance. Muti Function Seats, Comfort Access Key Less Entry, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, Apple Car Play Compatibility!! Don't Miss out a Chance to get this X6 M with All This Upgrades!! Fields Matter because You Matter!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C58J0U72503
Stock: P10139L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 35,108 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$64,943$983 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2018 BMW X6 M Base Blue 4D Sport Utility 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56J0Y74455
Stock: Y74455C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 2,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$81,977$6,464 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
We are excited to offer this 2019 BMW X6 M. This 2019 BMW X6 M comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this BMW X6 M is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This BMW X6 M is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2019 BMW X6 M. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56K0Y75123
Stock: K0Y75123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 31,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$54,999$6,243 Below Market
BMW Fresno - Fresno / California
Carbon Black Metallic 2017 BMW X6 M AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Showroom kept.............For Information on this or other Fine Vehicles in our Inventory Please Call 1-888-520-3572.Reviews:* Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for a heavy SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds* Distinctive styling for a sedan of its size; excellent performance with either engine option; modern interior design trimmed with excellent materials; newly updated tech interface is easier to use. Source: Edmunds* Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined; front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable; interior is well-built with top-notch materials; dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C58H0R43916
Stock: 22455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-15-2019
- 18,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$58,755$5,871 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56H0R43946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$62,500$5,482 Below Market
Southeast Auto Brokers - Pompano Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56H0U71778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,464 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,000
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2017 BMW X6 M. AWD 2017 BMW X6 M Base Custom Wrapped Exterior, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power moonroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C39H0U71966
Stock: 98371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 11,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,024
Livermore Subaru - Livermore / California
1 Owner, low miles! Born on the track, the BMW X6 M is one of the most capable sports SUVs on the market today and Porsche of Livermore is proud to offer this beauty for viewing. Equipped with 21' M Performance wheels, the Executive Package, and Carbon Fiber trim, this X6 will turn heads as it roars past onlookers. Call today to schedule a personalized viewing! Carbon Black Metallic 2019 BMW X6 M AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Enhanced USB Bluetooth (ZEB), Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View Cameras, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C5XK0Y75089
Stock: PTK0Y75089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X6 M12,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$68,999$5,801 Below Market
BMW of Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
This Certified Pre-Owned 2017 BMW X6 M (***CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as Driving assistance package, Executive package, Night vision, Rear seat entertainment, Navigation system, BMW assist eCall, Rear view camera, Remote services, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Comfort access keyless entry, Parking assist, and much more!Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind, covering you for up to 5 years/unlimited miles. This includes up to 5 years of 24/7 Roadside Assistance. CPO coverage ends on 3/9/2023 for this vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the BMW of Chattanooga/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C39H0U72051
Stock: BH0U72051
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 10,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$79,944$3,292 Below Market
Richmond BMW of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
...XDRIVE..., ***BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS!***, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Comfort Access keyless entry, Multi-function seats w/lumbar, Carbon Fiber trim, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View Cameras, Wheels: 21 M Double-Spoke, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Black Sapphire Metallic 2019 BMW X6 M AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboRichmond BMW of Midlothian Home of the 110% price protection Guarantee ask associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C5XK0Y75139
Stock: K0Y75139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 14,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$63,613$1,641 Below Market
Silver Star Motors - Long Island City / New York
NO HIDDEN FEES, NO DEALER SETUP FEES, UNLIKE OUR COMPETITION OUR PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE! CLEAN CARFAX!, BUY WITH TOTAL CONFIDENCE!.Odometer is 16405 miles below market average! LOW, NO-HAGGLE PRICES, OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE. Get a fair price up front without spending hours negotiating for it. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Reviews: * Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for a heavy SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C31H0U72402
Stock: U13875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 33,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$56,800$3,516 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
How about this great vehicle! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With fewer than 35,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle is constructed with the discerning driver in mind. It includes heated seats, leather upholstery, a power seat, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C57H0R43907
Stock: PH1607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 19,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$76,885$508 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C50K0Y75084
Stock: 20900A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 20,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$62,999$3,490 Below Market
Perfect Auto - Manassas / Virginia
***1-OWNER, EXECUTIVE PKG, HK SOUND, VENTED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY*** 1-Owner AutoCheck Certified Clean History, Well Maintained, Low Mileage, Fully Inspected, Comes with Remaining BMW Factory Warranty, Mugello Red Full Merino Leather, Executive Package, Heads up Display, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Adaptive LED Headlights, Front M Sport Heated and Ventilated Seats, Harman Kardon Logic7 Sound System, M Sport Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, 21 M Sport Wheels, Wireless Charge, WiFi Hotspot, Soft Close Doors, USB, Bluetooth Streaming, HD Radio, SAT Radio, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Rear Side Window Shades, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, and Much More
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C58H0R43950
Stock: R43950HA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,080 miles
$87,995
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HARMAN KARDON AUDIO, 21" M wheel 466 w/perf nonrft, Rear view camera, Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs!Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 6647 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C58KLR38463
Stock: BN-68884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 18,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$64,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2017 BMW X6 M Sports Activity is a One Owner vehicle with a Clean Carfax, Donington Grey Metallic exterior, and Black Full Merino Leather interior. Key features include Driving assistance package, Executive package, WIFI hotspot, Navigation system, Rear view camera, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning, Heated front/rear seats, Remote services, Bluetooth connectivity, BMW assist eCall, Auxiliary input, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C31H0U72352
Stock: LH0U72352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
