  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X6 M
  4. 2021 BMW X6 M

2021 BMW X6 M

MSRP range: $108,600
2021 BMW X6 M 4dr SUV Exterior. Competition Package Shown.
Photos (38)
MSRP$110,595
Edmunds suggests you pay$105,621
Start Price Checker
3 for sale near you
Other years
BMW X6 M for Sale

2021 BMW X6 M Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Massive power from its turbocharged V8
  • Impressive handling performance
  • High-quality interior packed with features
  • Stiff and sometimes unyielding ride
  • Distinctive styling limits rear headroom and cargo capacity
  • Compromised rear visibility
  • Now available with Android Auto
  • Minor changes to feature availability and option packages
  • Part of the third X6 M generation introduced for 2020
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 BMW X6 M pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Also Consider
Ad
2021 Volvo XC60
2021 Volvo XC60
See pricing and options
Learn more
VolvoCars.us
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all X6 M lease offers
2021 BMW X6 M price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X6 M.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$108,600
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 BMW X6 M specs & features

    FAQ

    Is the BMW X6 M a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 X6 M both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X6 M fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X6 M gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X6 M has 27.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X6 M. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW X6 M?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X6 M:

    • Now available with Android Auto
    • Minor changes to feature availability and option packages
    • Part of the third X6 M generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the BMW X6 M reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW X6 M is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X6 M. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X6 M's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW X6 M a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW X6 M is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 X6 M is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X6 M?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW X6 M is the 2021 BMW X6 M 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $108,600.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $108,600
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW X6 M?

    If you're interested in the BMW X6 M, the next question is, which X6 M model is right for you? X6 M variants include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X6 M models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 BMW X6 M

    2021 BMW X6 M Overview

    The 2021 BMW X6 M is offered in the following submodels: X6 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW X6 M?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X6 M and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X6 M.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW X6 M and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 X6 M featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW X6 M?

    Which 2021 BMW X6 MS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW X6 M for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2021 X6 MS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $122,195 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW X6 M.

    Can't find a new 2021 BMW X6 Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,444.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW X6 M?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out BMW lease specials

    Related 2021 BMW X6 M info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles

    Other Vehicles