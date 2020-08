Used 2016 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me

HGreg.com - Doral / Florida

HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, 16 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for an SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMKW8C51G0R43836

Stock: 334758

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-27-2020