Used 2016 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me
- 47,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,999$3,304 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
This BMW X6 M has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 47,905 Miles! SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION -inc: Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), PARKING ASSISTANT, NIGHT VISION W/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION.*This BMW X6 M Comes Equipped with These Options *EXECUTIVE PACKAGE -inc: Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Concierge Services, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Rear Manual Side Window Shades , DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS -inc: Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy -inc: Double spoke style 612M, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C52G0R43795
Stock: TG0R43795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 48,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,949$260 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Priced number 8 out of 19 for sale in the entire USA.Pristine , Local New Car Trade , Just Serviced and Freshly Detailed. Stored In Our High lineVolume Pricing Made Us Number One , Customer Service Keeps US there.This is loaded not a base. Thousands In Options.This is the only one out of those 19 for sale in the entire nation with these options.[300] Space Saver Spare$0[475] Black Sapphire Metallic$0[LKSW] Black Extended Merino Leather$0[ZDB] Driving Assistance PlusActive Blind Spot DetectionActive Driving AssistantSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit Info$1,700[ZEC] Executive PackageHeated Steering WheelSoft-close automatic doorsRear manual side window shadesFront ventilated seatsHeated rear seatsAdaptive Full LED LightsAutomatic High BeamsHead-up DisplayConcierge Services$4,500[6F2] Bang & Olufsen Sound System$3,700[4MC] Carbon Fiber Trim$0[5DP] Parking Assistant$500[6NS] Enhanced B/T And Smartphone InEnhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB$200[6UK] Night Vision W/Pedest Detection$2,300Original Shipping Charge$995Showroom Black 2016 BMW X6 M
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C53G0R43725
Stock: MU4576T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 42,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,498$2,440 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, 16 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for an SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C51G0R43836
Stock: 334758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 27,477 miles
$52,359$206 Below Market
The Autobarn Volkswagen of Countryside - Countryside / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C51G0R43237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$55,998
CarMax Palm Desert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Palm Desert / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56G0R43234
Stock: 19374158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,145 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$48,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C55G0R43533
Stock: m46r43533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 31,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,999$6,243 Below Market
BMW Fresno - Fresno / California
Carbon Black Metallic 2017 BMW X6 M AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Showroom kept.............For Information on this or other Fine Vehicles in our Inventory Please Call 1-888-520-3572.Reviews:* Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for a heavy SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds* Distinctive styling for a sedan of its size; excellent performance with either engine option; modern interior design trimmed with excellent materials; newly updated tech interface is easier to use. Source: Edmunds* Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined; front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable; interior is well-built with top-notch materials; dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C58H0R43916
Stock: 22455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-15-2019
- 18,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,755$5,871 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56H0R43946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,500$5,482 Below Market
Southeast Auto Brokers - Pompano Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56H0U71778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,464 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,000
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2017 BMW X6 M. AWD 2017 BMW X6 M Base Custom Wrapped Exterior, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power moonroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C39H0U71966
Stock: 98371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X6 M12,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,999$5,801 Below Market
BMW of Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
This Certified Pre-Owned 2017 BMW X6 M (***CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as Driving assistance package, Executive package, Night vision, Rear seat entertainment, Navigation system, BMW assist eCall, Rear view camera, Remote services, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Comfort access keyless entry, Parking assist, and much more!Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind, covering you for up to 5 years/unlimited miles. This includes up to 5 years of 24/7 Roadside Assistance. CPO coverage ends on 3/9/2023 for this vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the BMW of Chattanooga/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C39H0U72051
Stock: BH0U72051
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 14,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,613$1,641 Below Market
Silver Star Motors - Long Island City / New York
NO HIDDEN FEES, NO DEALER SETUP FEES, UNLIKE OUR COMPETITION OUR PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE! CLEAN CARFAX!, BUY WITH TOTAL CONFIDENCE!.Odometer is 16405 miles below market average! LOW, NO-HAGGLE PRICES, OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE. Get a fair price up front without spending hours negotiating for it. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Reviews: * Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for a heavy SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C31H0U72402
Stock: U13875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 33,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,800$3,516 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
How about this great vehicle! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With fewer than 35,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle is constructed with the discerning driver in mind. It includes heated seats, leather upholstery, a power seat, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C57H0R43907
Stock: PH1607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 20,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,999$3,490 Below Market
Perfect Auto - Manassas / Virginia
***1-OWNER, EXECUTIVE PKG, HK SOUND, VENTED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY*** 1-Owner AutoCheck Certified Clean History, Well Maintained, Low Mileage, Fully Inspected, Comes with Remaining BMW Factory Warranty, Mugello Red Full Merino Leather, Executive Package, Heads up Display, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Adaptive LED Headlights, Front M Sport Heated and Ventilated Seats, Harman Kardon Logic7 Sound System, M Sport Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, 21 M Sport Wheels, Wireless Charge, WiFi Hotspot, Soft Close Doors, USB, Bluetooth Streaming, HD Radio, SAT Radio, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Rear Side Window Shades, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, and Much More
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C58H0R43950
Stock: R43950HA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2017 BMW X6 M Sports Activity is a One Owner vehicle with a Clean Carfax, Donington Grey Metallic exterior, and Black Full Merino Leather interior. Key features include Driving assistance package, Executive package, WIFI hotspot, Navigation system, Rear view camera, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning, Heated front/rear seats, Remote services, Bluetooth connectivity, BMW assist eCall, Auxiliary input, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C31H0U72352
Stock: LH0U72352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X6 M34,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,995$886 Below Market
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Executive Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Black; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Driving Assistance Plus Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Donington Gray Metallic Wheels: 20" X 10" Fr & 20" X 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C35H0U72130
Stock: H0U72130
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 9,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,995
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C37H0U71934
Stock: P70055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 8,544 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$74,900
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 250 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C53H0R43614
Stock: P69700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X6 M
- 5(100%)
