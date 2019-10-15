Used 2015 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 53,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,997$3,287 Below Market
Fisker of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C55F0G93549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,914 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$54,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Clean CARFAX. 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56F0R42891
Stock: R42891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,905 miles
$49,995
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
One-Owner Clean CARFAX Report, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11.5 Rr M Light Alloy. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs!Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 21064 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C55F0R42848
Stock: BN-57083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 49,699 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$46,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C52F0R42919
Stock: R42919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,299 miles
$47,777
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C50F0G93717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,999$3,304 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
This BMW X6 M has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 47,905 Miles! SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION -inc: Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), PARKING ASSISTANT, NIGHT VISION W/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION.*This BMW X6 M Comes Equipped with These Options *EXECUTIVE PACKAGE -inc: Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Concierge Services, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Rear Manual Side Window Shades , DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS -inc: Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy -inc: Double spoke style 612M, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C52G0R43795
Stock: TG0R43795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 63,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,997$485 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Cinnamon; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C53E0C40799
Stock: E0C40799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 48,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,949$260 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Priced number 8 out of 19 for sale in the entire USA.Pristine , Local New Car Trade , Just Serviced and Freshly Detailed. Stored In Our High lineVolume Pricing Made Us Number One , Customer Service Keeps US there.This is loaded not a base. Thousands In Options.This is the only one out of those 19 for sale in the entire nation with these options.[300] Space Saver Spare$0[475] Black Sapphire Metallic$0[LKSW] Black Extended Merino Leather$0[ZDB] Driving Assistance PlusActive Blind Spot DetectionActive Driving AssistantSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit Info$1,700[ZEC] Executive PackageHeated Steering WheelSoft-close automatic doorsRear manual side window shadesFront ventilated seatsHeated rear seatsAdaptive Full LED LightsAutomatic High BeamsHead-up DisplayConcierge Services$4,500[6F2] Bang & Olufsen Sound System$3,700[4MC] Carbon Fiber Trim$0[5DP] Parking Assistant$500[6NS] Enhanced B/T And Smartphone InEnhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB$200[6UK] Night Vision W/Pedest Detection$2,300Original Shipping Charge$995Showroom Black 2016 BMW X6 M
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C53G0R43725
Stock: MU4576T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 42,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,498$2,440 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, 16 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for an SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C51G0R43836
Stock: 334758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 27,477 miles
$52,359$206 Below Market
The Autobarn Volkswagen of Countryside - Countryside / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C51G0R43237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,372 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,451
Auto World USA - Bedford / Ohio
2014 X6 M BMW Black 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed Automatic with M Sport AWD **BACKUP CAMERA**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **DVD PLAYER**, **NAVIGATION**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **SUNROOF**, **Keyless Start**, **Power Liftgate**, Black Leather, Active Ventilated Seat Package, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Multi-Contour M Sport Seats, iPod & USB Adapter, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Voice-Command. 13/17 City/Highway MPG +++VIDEO WALK-AROUND+++Please ask your sales pro for your own personal video walk-around of the vehicle you are interested in! Our inventory is always priced at or near AUCTION PRICING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C53E0C40365
Stock: P20733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 53,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995$393 Below Market
Audi Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2014 BMW X6 M AWD 6-Speed Automatic with M Sport 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo 20' x 10' Fr 20' x 11' Rr V-Spoke Wheels, Active Seat For Driver, Active Ventilated Seat Package, Automatic High Beams, Driver Assistance Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear-View Camera w/Top View. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29395 miles below market average! AUDI RICHMOND IS A MEMBER OF THE PAGE AUTO GROUP, RICHMOND'S PREMIER AUTOMOTIVE FAMILY, AND A NAME YOU CAN TRUST. BE SURE AND CHECK OUT ALL OF THE OPTIONS AND FEATURES THIS VEHICLE HAS TO OFFER. THIS IS THE VEHICLE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..BUT IT WON'T BE HERE FOR LONG!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!! New Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C52E0C40440
Stock: 194956AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 30,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$55,998
CarMax Palm Desert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Palm Desert / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56G0R43234
Stock: 19374158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,139 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Wow!! A real 550HP “M” version of the super stylish X6! Loaded with so many options. HUGE sunroof, skyview back up assistance, huge Nagivation screen, premium sound system with surround, AUX, USB, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls for the radio, keyless remote, newer tires, and so much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $3,500 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C5XE0C40461
Stock: C40461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,145 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$48,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C55G0R43533
Stock: m46r43533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 31,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,999$6,243 Below Market
BMW Fresno - Fresno / California
Carbon Black Metallic 2017 BMW X6 M AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Showroom kept.............For Information on this or other Fine Vehicles in our Inventory Please Call 1-888-520-3572.Reviews:* Stellar acceleration from turbocharged V8; exceptional handling and stability for a heavy SUV; strong braking performance; wonderfully contoured seats hold you in place during hard cornering. Source: Edmunds* Distinctive styling for a sedan of its size; excellent performance with either engine option; modern interior design trimmed with excellent materials; newly updated tech interface is easier to use. Source: Edmunds* Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined; front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable; interior is well-built with top-notch materials; dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C58H0R43916
Stock: 22455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-15-2019
- 18,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,755$5,871 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56H0R43946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,500$5,482 Below Market
Southeast Auto Brokers - Pompano Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56H0U71778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X6 M searches:
Related BMW X6 M info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Ashburn VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Irving TX
- Used BMW X1 Springfield MA
- Used BMW X5 New Orleans LA
- Used BMW X1 Grand Rapids MI
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Orlando FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Evansville IN
- Used BMW X2 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used BMW M2 Lakeland FL
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon