Practicality and performance are two ideas that don't often intersect — a fact that makes the 2017 BMW X6 M a bit of an anomaly.

These two disparate qualities come together in this midsize crossover because it combines a reasonably practical SUV-like body with the heart of a high-performance sports car. The result is a vehicle that can haul just about anything that needs hauling from Point A to Point B in one heck of a hurry.

To say that the X6 M's fastback design is a case of style over substance is a bit of an understatement. Though its sloping roofline gives the exterior a racy look, it also compromises rear-seat access and headroom, plus it limits cargo capacity. Nevertheless, this coupe-style ute does stand out in a crowded sport-utility field, and now that a majority of American drivers prefer SUVs over sedans, style counts for a lot.

On the performance front, the X6 M is defined by a 567-horsepower V8 that gives this sizable SUV a zero to 60 mph time of 4 seconds flat, a result that makes it just a hair quicker than the automaker’s acclaimed M4 sport coupe. In the handling department, the X6 M's adaptive suspension allows the big machine to corner like a much smaller sport sedan. Stopping distances are equally impressive with the huge disc brakes and wide tires bringing this 5,000-pound beast to a halt without the slightest hint of drama.

There are downsides to such speed tuning, of course. First, the ride quality delivered by that adjustable sport-tuned suspension translates to a pretty firm experience thanks to those big, stiff tires, even in the suspension's most comfort-oriented setting. The throttle is also downright touchy, and the aggressive engine response makes it hard to pull away from a stop sign smoothly. Then there's the aforementioned sloping rear roofline that makes both the rear seat and cargo area somewhat less practical, although perhaps this is important only if you carry rear passengers (rarely) or fill the cargo area to the roof (never).

If this last point sounds like a deal-breaker, we recommend you check out the virtually identical BMW X5 M, which offers a more practical backseat and cargo hold. Or you might want to consider other high-performance SUVs with conventional silhouettes, including the 550-hp Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, 550-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 and 520-hp Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Even among this overachieving crowd, however, the 2017 BMW X6 M offers a balance of practicality and performance that earns it a uniquely adventuresome appeal.

The 2017 BMW X6 M includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, automatic brake drying (for enhanced wet-weather response), front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sensors. Also standard are the BMW Assist eCall and BMW Remote Services emergency communications systems, which provide automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery, remote locking and unlocking, a smartphone app with remote vehicle functions and on-demand emergency response via an SOS button.

With the optional Driver Assistance Plus package, the X6 M also comes with lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and side- and top-view cameras.