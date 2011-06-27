Used 2011 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me
- $18,999
2011 BMW X6 M Base111,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amazing Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C52BLK14220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,394Great Deal | $2,040 below market
2012 BMW X6 M Base77,254 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Western Slope Auto Company - Grand Junction / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C50CLK14623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,995Good Deal | $514 below market
2012 BMW X6 M Base76,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2012 BMW X6 M features a 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Carbon Black Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2012 BMW X6 M AWD SUV 555 Horse Power 4.4 Liter 8 Cylinders Engine *** 6 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters *** Clean AutoCheck History Report *** Active Ventilated Seat Package *** Driver Assistance Package *** Premium Sound Package *** Navigation *** 360 Surround Cameras ** Heads-Up Display *** Dual Exhaust *** Power Leather Heated & Air Conditioned Seats with Memory & Lumbar Support *** Massage Seats *** Auto-Hold *** Electronic Damper Control *** Smart Key with Push To Start *** Heads-Up Display *** Power Glass Sunroof *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Automatic High Beams, Aux. Audio Input, Birds Eye View Camera, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Distronic, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C54CLL29595
Stock: H745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $26,995Fair Deal | $382 below market
2012 BMW X6 M Base65,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Luxury Auto - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C57CLK14585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,417
2010 BMW X6 M Base93,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Volkswagen Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Black; Full Merino Leather Seat Trim Driver Assistance Pkg Premium Sound Pkg Rear Climate Pkg Cold Weather Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Carbon Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C57ALK13594
Stock: ALK13594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $24,987
2012 BMW X6 M Base107,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
BMW X6 M Sport For Sale. Full Black Merino Leather package, including Leather Dashboard. 4 Zone Climate Control. This SUV Has a third row seat. Automatic High Beams, Heads up display, Rear View Camera with Top View. Soft close doors, Comfort access keyless entry, Carbon Leather interior and Side View Camera. Don't Worry about Getting out in Public We Can Ship this to your Door We Can Finance and Ship This Vehicle to your Door Never Come in the Store! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours! We Are always going out of our way to Earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C58CLK14983
Stock: K14983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $29,900
2012 BMW X6 M BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hardman Car Company - Lehi / Utah
X6M with 555 Horsepower Billed as the Worlds Fastest Crossover/Sport Utility in 2012 Excellent Condition both inside and out. Please call Ryan at 801-560-5191 for appointment to see.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C59CLK14491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,566
2013 BMW X6 M Base79,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This BMW X6 is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a one-owner SUV that has truly been well maintained. If you are looking for a great low mileage X6, you can't go wrong with this one. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW X6 is equipped with a 4.4L V8 4-OHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 4.4L V8 4-OHC 32V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted BMW X6. The best thing about this BMW X6 is that its features have features. This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Greenway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C50DLL29921
Stock: L29921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,998
2013 BMW X6 M Base67,499 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
BMW X6 M Sport For sale. AWD SUV with Mugello Red Merino Leather Package. Leather Dashboard which is Very Rare, Comfort access key system, so you never have to use a key, Side View Cameras, Soft Close Doors, Full Adaptive LED Ligthts, Carbon Leather Interior Trim, Driving assistance Package, with Rear View Camera with Top View, Automatic High Beam Lights, and Heads Up Display. This M Sport Is a Very Well Equipped Loaded Car. Original MSRP Was $104,425! [475] Black Sapphire Metallic$0 [X3MR] Mugello Red Full Merino Leather$3,800 [ZPS] Premium Sound Package SiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub. Enhanced Premium Sound $1,100 [ZDA] Driving Assistance Package Rear View Camera w/ Top View Automatic High Beams Head-up Display $1,900 [552] Adaptive Full Led Lights$1,900 [323] Soft Close Automatic Doors$600 [322] Comfort Access Keyless Entry$1,000 [4MY] Carbon Leather Interior Trim$0 [4M5] Leather Dashboard leather-wrapped center console $0 [5DK] Side View Camera$300 Original Shipping Charge$925 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$104,425.00 Don't Worry about Getting out in Public We Can Ship this to your Door We Can Finance and Ship This Vehicle to your Door Never Come in the Store! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours! We Are always going out of our way to Earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C55DLL29946
Stock: L29946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $27,977
2013 BMW X6 M Base68,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Park Chrysler Jeep - Burnsville / Minnesota
*MOONROOF/SUNROOF* *NAVIGATION SYSTEM* This ACCIDENT FREE BMW X6 M is a lucky '13. Black, it comes more loaded with more features than a clover has ever had leafs: heated leather seats, dual zone climate controls, MP3 decoder, and more! Kelley Blue Book cackles like a lucky leprechaun: ' 'The X6 platform benefits from all those well-engineered chassis that went before it.' ' Call, click, or just bring your rabbit's foot down to Park Chrysler Jeep to let this 2013 X6 be a lady, tonight! ... .qc Every pre-owned vehicle at Park Chrysler Jeep is meticulously inspected, has a clean title, and includes a CARFAX history report. We create a premium selection of vehicles for all needs. If you're not happy, you probably bought from someone else. Stop in, today! ... For all your vehicle needs, 'park' yourself down at Park Chrysler Jeep. Conveniently located in Burnsville, we are just minutes from Minneapolis, Shakopee, Bloomington, Lakeville, and Apple Valley. Home of EZ-Price, No Surprise Lease--and the ONLY AEV CERTIFIED DEALER in Minnesota, our passion for your vehicle needs will have you parking here for years to come! 'From our backyard to your driveway. There's only one: Park Chrysler Jeep.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C54DLL30070
Stock: UT66153A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $31,997Good Deal | $485 below market
2014 BMW X6 M Base63,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Cinnamon; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C53E0C40799
Stock: E0C40799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $29,451Fair Deal
2014 BMW X6 M Base72,372 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto World USA - Bedford / Ohio
2014 X6 M BMW Black 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed Automatic with M Sport AWD **BACKUP CAMERA**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **DVD PLAYER**, **NAVIGATION**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **SUNROOF**, **Keyless Start**, **Power Liftgate**, Black Leather, Active Ventilated Seat Package, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Multi-Contour M Sport Seats, iPod & USB Adapter, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Voice-Command. 13/17 City/Highway MPG +++VIDEO WALK-AROUND+++Please ask your sales pro for your own personal video walk-around of the vehicle you are interested in! Our inventory is always priced at or near AUCTION PRICING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C53E0C40365
Stock: P20733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $32,995Fair Deal | $393 below market
2014 BMW X6 M Base53,560 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2014 BMW X6 M AWD 6-Speed Automatic with M Sport 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo 20' x 10' Fr 20' x 11' Rr V-Spoke Wheels, Active Seat For Driver, Active Ventilated Seat Package, Automatic High Beams, Driver Assistance Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear-View Camera w/Top View. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29395 miles below market average! AUDI RICHMOND IS A MEMBER OF THE PAGE AUTO GROUP, RICHMOND'S PREMIER AUTOMOTIVE FAMILY, AND A NAME YOU CAN TRUST. BE SURE AND CHECK OUT ALL OF THE OPTIONS AND FEATURES THIS VEHICLE HAS TO OFFER. THIS IS THE VEHICLE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..BUT IT WON'T BE HERE FOR LONG!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!! New Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C52E0C40440
Stock: 194956AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $26,995Fair Deal
2014 BMW X6 M Base92,139 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Wow!! A real 550HP “M” version of the super stylish X6! Loaded with so many options. HUGE sunroof, skyview back up assistance, huge Nagivation screen, premium sound system with surround, AUX, USB, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls for the radio, keyless remote, newer tires, and so much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $3,500 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGZ0C5XE0C40461
Stock: C40461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,997Good Deal | $3,287 below market
2015 BMW X6 M Base53,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fisker of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C55F0G93549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,998
2015 BMW X6 M Base19,914 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Clean CARFAX. 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C56F0R42891
Stock: R42891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,995
2015 BMW X6 M Base23,905 milesDelivery available*
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
One-Owner Clean CARFAX Report, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11.5 Rr M Light Alloy. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs!Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 21064 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C55F0R42848
Stock: BN-57083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $46,998
2015 BMW X6 M Base49,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKW8C52F0R42919
Stock: R42919
Certified Pre-Owned: No