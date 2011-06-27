Vehicle overview

Sports cars and SUVs are not often mentioned in the same sentence, other than to illustrate how wide a net the word "car" can cast. Sports cars are typically low to the ground, have two doors and are meant to bomb through corners. SUVs are tall, designed to comfortably carry a family and maybe tow a small boat. On its surface, a vehicle that meets the two in the middle would seem like a misguided attempt, yet the BMW X6 has proven otherwise.

In spite of its diametrically opposed inspirations, the 2016 BMW X6 M combines practicality and performance in a surprisingly effective way. The X6 is a funky vehicle to begin with, as its sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom and takes a bit of utility out of the mechanically related X5. But it's a stylish alternative for buyers who like the ride height of an SUV and don't find much use for a second row.

The M badge, reserved for BMW's high-octane sports cars, is no marketing bull. The 567-horsepower V8 is estimated to propel the X6 M from zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, a tick faster than BMW claims for the mighty M4 coupe. The adaptive suspension dampers do a superb job at keeping the X6 M flat through the corners, no small feat given its 2.5-ton curb weight. And the massive brakes halt the big lug in its tracks faster than you would imagine possible.

Opting for the X6's hard-edged M variant is a lesson in compromise. Even with the suspension in the comfort-oriented setting, the ride is rougher and busier than a typical SUV buyer might expect. The X6 M is also jumpy from a standstill, so every stop-and-go traffic situation becomes a lesson in light throttle application.

There are plenty of hot-rod SUVs on the market, but few prioritize styling over practicality. The X6 M's most direct competitor is the new 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 S Coupe, which pairs the swoopy body style of the GLE Coupe with a roaring 577-hp V8. High-powered SUVs with more traditional styling include the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR and 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. If you like the X6 M's interior design and performance but need more functionality, opting for the 2016 BMW X5 M is a no-brainer.