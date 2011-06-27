  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW X6 M Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
High performance fun to drive

Tony M, 01/09/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Like a small sports car in an SUV. Road hugging and easy to drive. Balanced perfectly. Guzzles gas because you can't help but drive it hard.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
One classy beast

Chris, 04/16/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've never owned a BMW. However, this car has truly opened my mind to the possibilities of leaving Mercedes for BMW. The car is truly a joy to drive!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
great car

sauerkraut66, 10/29/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

look above

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
