Used 2014 BMW X6 M Consumer Reviews
High performance fun to drive
Tony M, 01/09/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Like a small sports car in an SUV. Road hugging and easy to drive. Balanced perfectly. Guzzles gas because you can't help but drive it hard.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
One classy beast
Chris, 04/16/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I've never owned a BMW. However, this car has truly opened my mind to the possibilities of leaving Mercedes for BMW. The car is truly a joy to drive!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
great car
sauerkraut66, 10/29/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
look above
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
