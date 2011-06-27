Vehicle overview

Truly rational car buying results in the purchase of a humble minivan or anonymous family sedan. It includes trade-offs and prioritizing things like mpg, cubic feet and residual value. On the opposite side of the spectrum we find the 2013 BMW X6 M, which takes rational car buying, sticks it in a burlap sack, beats it with a crowbar and tosses it off a 12-story bridge into the waiting jaws of ill-tempered crocodiles.

This bonkers-performance M version of the BMW X6 sport-utility seats only four people in its standard configuration, and those in back will find limited headroom and a seatback that doesn't recline. Moreover, the X6 M's cargo capacity is not only vastly less than the mechanically identical 2013 BMW X5 M, but also this vehicle is actually less spacious than compact SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson. Plus, the aggressive slope of its roof line makes it difficult to bring home that tall TV box from Best Buy. Then there's the price. With an MSRP of nearly $100,000, the M6 M is a lot cheaper than the also-bonkers 2013 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but it's still more expensive than any number of sports cars or high-performance sedans that generate more thrills and are just as impractical.

Having said all that, the 2013 BMW X6 M is one of the most impressive feats of automotive engineering sold today. Yes it weighs 5,300 pounds and has the footprint of a midsize SUV, but with a 555-horsepower twin-turbo V8, the X6 M goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. That's quicker than a Porsche 911 and any number of other sporting cars. However, any good old boy can stuff a too-big engine into something inappropriate and make it crazy quick. So BMW also employs every technological and suspension-tuning weapon in its extensive arsenal to produce stellar handling. And not "stellar for a 5,300-pound SUV," but stellar, period. On a wide-open track, the X6 M has a good shot of keeping up with those same M3s and 911s.

However, the idea of any SUV on a track seems patently ridiculous. Plus, the world isn't a wide-open track, and any tight, winding road complete with overgrown shrubs, ditches and rock walls will instill a sense of paint-scraping anxiety. In other words, the X6 M is brilliant in theory, but you're unlikely to test its capabilities.

Of course, the same could be said of SUVs like the Range Rover Sport, which boast incredible off-roading talents few suburb-dwelling owners will ever exploit. That doesn't mean the 2013 BMW X6 M makes sense, however, and we can't imagine anything ever will. If you've fallen in love with the styling, performance or the sheer indulgence of such a vehicle, then who are we to argue? Just be prepared to toss rationality to the crocodiles.