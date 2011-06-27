  1. Home
2010 BMW X6 M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Scintillating twin-turbo V8, phenomenal handling for a crossover, livable ride.
  • Only seats four, limited cargo capacity, existence of more useful X5 M sibling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 BMW X6 M is a jacked-up $90,000 hatchback with prodigious power, amazing handling, four seats and compromised cargo space. It doesn't make much sense, but it's a whole lot of fun.

Vehicle overview

The new 2010 BMW X6 M performance crossover is the sort of vehicle that's hard to figure on paper. A 555-horsepower twin-turbo V8, hatchback body style, SUV ride height, four seats, limited hauling capability -- it all sounds like a recipe for irrelevance. Yet the X6 M wears the distinctive "M" badge of BMW's Motorsport division, and that's something BMW doesn't take lightly. Purists may scoff at the presence of not one but two SUVs in this exclusive ultra-performance club (the mechanically identical X5 M is also new this year), but one drive in the X6 M should be enough to convince you that it's a worthy member.

Why? Two simple reasons. First, it's really fast. Along with the 555 hp, there's 501 pound-feet of torque from the V8 to motivate this 2.5-ton vehicle. In fact, those 555 horses are 5 more than the gonzo Porsche Cayenne Turbo S can manage, and the Porsche's no lightweight either. A sprint between the two is likely to be a wash -- no small accomplishment for the X6 M given that it costs about $35,000 less.

Second, its handling capabilities are like those of a sport sedan. Standard 20-inch performance tires and a special sport-tuned adaptive suspension certainly help, but a lot of crossovers have such features these days. The X6 M's trump card here is what BMW calls "Dynamic Performance Control," a sophisticated torque distribution system that works in conjunction with all-wheel drive to apportion power to aid traction as well as overall handling balance.

On the downside, the X6 M is one of the least versatile crossover SUVs we've tested. Maximum cargo capacity is only marginally more than you'll find in some economy hatchbacks. There's room for just four occupants, so you can forget about carrying a fifth person in a pinch. At least the V8's 501 lb-ft of torque yields a healthy maximum tow rating of 6,600 pounds. Still, that's about the only practical feature that gives the X6 M an edge over, say, the five-passenger M5 sedan. More to the point, its X5 M sibling offers the same performance along with superior practicality.

But let's be honest -- a vehicle like this isn't about practicality at all. It's about passion, performance and individual expression. In this sense, the 2010 BMW X6 M actually isn't a bad fit with the BMW M tradition. Its rivals certainly deserve close looks, including the various V8-powered Porsche Cayenne models, the Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG, BMW's own X5 M and the much cheaper Infiniti FX50. But the X6 M is one of the most capable and unconventional crossovers ever produced, and for some well-heeled buyers, that's likely to be enough.

2010 BMW X6 M models

The 2010 BMW X6 M is a four-passenger ultrahigh-performance luxury crossover SUV. As you'd expect at this lofty price point, standard equipment is ample, including 20-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, a self-leveling electronically adjustable active suspension with M-specific sport tuning, headlight washers, front and rear parking sensors, xenon headlamps, a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, eight-way power heated front sport seats, a sport steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a 12-speaker CD/MP3 stereo, the latest version of iDrive with more physical buttons and a redesigned menu structure, and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic.

Options include soft-close automatic doors, ventilated "multicontour" seats, heated steering wheel and rear seats, a rearview camera, a head-up display, a six-DVD changer, an iPod/USB adapter, a 16-speaker premium sound system, four-zone climate control, keyless entry/ignition, extended leather trim, a rear-seat entertainment system, satellite radio and towing preparation.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 BMW X6 M is a new ultrahigh-performance version of the X6 luxury crossover.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 BMW X6 M is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that pumps out 555 hp and 501 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. A six-speed automatic with manual shift paddles is the only available transmission.

BMW claims a 0-60-mph sprint of 4.7 seconds and a maximum tow rating of 6,600 pounds when properly equipped. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2010 X6 M comes standard with ABS (with brake assist), stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, and whiplash-reducing front head restraints.

Crash tests have not been conducted, but the structurally similar BMW X5 scored a perfect five stars in government crash tests for frontal-impact driver protection, four stars for frontal-impact passenger protection, and five stars for front and rear side protection. Also, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the X5 the highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2010 BMW X6 M has an official curb weight of 5,324 pounds. It's also a crossover SUV, so its center of gravity isn't exactly like a sports car's. So how does this beast manage to handle like a sports car? Technology. Lots of technology. There's "Active" this and "Dynamic" that in just about every area of the X6 M's operation, a battalion of high-tech aids designed to keep the laws of physics at bay. The results are stunning: Even seasoned professional drivers will be amazed at this massive BMW's neutral handling, prodigious grip and athletic character.

Thanks to an electronically adjustable active suspension, the X6 M is docile over broken pavement, too. And of course there's 555 hp under the hood, so you know you'll be faster than pretty much anything on the road. Purists will still pine for classic M cars with manual transmissions, but darned if the X6 M isn't a wholly legitimate addition to the M stable.

Interior

Take away the "M" badges sprinkled liberally throughout the X6 M's interior, as well as the special M sport seats, and you've got the same basic interior that comes with the regular X6 crossover. Fortunately, this is one of the most elegant cabins BMW has ever built. The construction is precise, the materials are high-quality and the instrumentation is crystal-clear. As expected, those M sport seats provide superb support and comfort.

The X6 M has BMW's latest iDrive interface, which includes more user-friendly physical buttons next to the control knob and a more sensible menu structure. It also has BMW's now familiar joystick-like gear selector, which drivers may find confusing due to its separate "Park" button and odd feel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 BMW X6 M.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My favorite vehicle to drive by far!
Donald Montano,04/08/2016
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned a number of cars and trucks over the years. Currently own a 911 Porsche and Panamera along with a 650 Dodge Ram and Toyota Four Runner. I've owned BMW 550 and 740 as well. This is the best driving vehicle of the lot. It's still a big vehicle but doesn't handle like one. My 911 is a 1999 and rides like a Go-Cart. The Panamera feels like a big car. Now that I'm in my 50's I much prefer sitting a bit higher and knowing I have the acceleration and stopping ability of a much smaller vehicle. It is the most fun I have had driving any vehicle. I'm not fascinated by the look of the vehicle, but then that's what lured me in. I like to drive fast and don't want to be conspicuous. Most folks simply don't know how much power this SUV really has. It will blow both of my Porshe cars off the line. Excellent braking has saved me from a couple of certain accidents over the past 5 years. The downside is kids have a difficult time seeing out of the back seats. And there are only 2 back seats. I wish there was a bench seat option so we could carry 5 passengers. My daughter is now practicing for her driving test and I let her drive my X6M. She didn't like the vehicle having spent her life in the back seat. The fully adjustable seat allowed her 4'10'' frame to adjust to a position where she could see well and feel very comfortable. After her first drive she expressed that "your car is way nicer than the Toyota!" She needed to adjust her foot pressure on both the accelerator and the brake. Both are far more responsive than the other vehicles we have. My X6M is the best car I have ever owned. My wife expected me to be looking for a new car and asked me about it. I told her I'm happy with the X6M. As long as I can get it detailed I'm good for a couple more years at least. Oh, the gas mileage is poor at about 15 mpg and the gas tank is small ~20 gal. So I have to hit the gas station at least weekly and sometimes more. My Wife names all of our vehicles. The X6M is named "Thirsty".
My X6M
Kate,12/10/2009
Brilliant car, fast and fun. Very very fast, more fun to drive than the M6 I had. Power is very smooth, no lag, and it sounds divine. You can get to 100mph before you know it!
Bavaria rules
Booboo,01/11/2010
I had several turbos, incl the V12 twinturbo MBZ but this new X6M beats them all. The suspension and insane acceleration supports speeds that can land you in the big house, so one has to watch that head up display at all times. The X6M is obscenely fast and beats the Cayenne turbo. The ride feels safe at all times and the brakes are tops. The standard "drive" setting offers a cultivated ride in Rover style comfort, whereas the car undergoes a major transformation in the "sports" mode or in the additional "M" mode. This is where the fun is, even the mufflers sound different and menacing then. This is the 1st performance crossover SUV/Coupe on the road! Makes the rest look like shopping carts.
Outrageous.... in every way possible!
Zachariah,12/24/2019
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm coming from a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S and older, BMW X5 4.6is. This Sport Crossover on steroids flips the middle finger to every member of the Rat Race out there shouting, "Yes, I'm impractical, I make absolutely no sense... but I'll whoop your slow ass!" Now, why did BMW create such a controversial vehicle? Because they simply CAN. This is what I truly love about the X6M: it exudes unmatched style, verve and a punk rock attitude.... everything I stand for, at age 55. Life is way too short to be driving uninspiring Toyota and Hyundai. Get some "M" at least before you die...
See all 4 reviews of the 2010 BMW X6 M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
555 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 BMW X6 M features & specs

More about the 2010 BMW X6 M
More About This Model

The 2010 BMW X6 M takes rational car-buying, sticks it in a burlap sack, beats it with reeds and tosses it off a 12-story bridge into the gaping maws of hungry crocodiles. It's the sort of novelty item that a wealthy enthusiast with 18 other cars might purchase as a keepsake — a reminder of the precise moment when BMW went absolutely bonkers.

This 5,200-pound SUV features a coupelike roof line, four seats, 20-inch summer tires and a 555-horsepower twin-turbo V8 that brings it all up to 60 mph faster than an M3. It endlessly impresses by doing things you'll be shocked a big SUV can do, yet it's not as lithe and entertaining as a proper performance sedan or a full-blown sports car. At the same time, it can only seat four people, and its limited cargo capacity makes it barely more useful than a small wagon.

In other words, if you want a functional SUV, why not buy the mechanically identical X5 M? And if you want an actual sports car with four doors, why not buy a Porsche Panamera?

But then again, rationality sometimes has little to do with automotive decision-making. Sometimes a company builds a car simply because it can — and when it does, you can bet that Russian oilmen and otherwise well-off humans will line up to buy one. BMW's high-performance M division had long insisted that it would never make an SUV, but nonetheless it went to work on the X6 and created a true engineering marvel — something worthy of keeping for decades in your 19-car garage. Just don't expect much of a reason to buy one beyond that.

Used 2010 BMW X6 M Overview

The Used 2010 BMW X6 M is offered in the following submodels: X6 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 BMW X6 M?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 BMW X6 MS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 BMW X6 M for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 BMW X6 M.

Can't find a used 2010 BMW X6 Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X6 M for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,933.

Find a used BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X6 M for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,063.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,594.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 BMW X6 M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X6 M lease specials

