Everybody loves a great superhero story -- you know, the protagonist hides his exciting, powerful and heroic character behind his alter ego's ordinary, average life. In the world of performance cars, this type of Superman/Clark Kent dichotomy has been sought for hiding pulse-quickening action behind everyday comfort and convenience.

German cars in particular seem to have succeeded in this split personality approach, and the 2009 BMW M6 remains one of these archetypal superheroes. Underneath the sheet metal and luxurious leather cabin lie heroic powers and abilities that can be summoned at will. For the uninitiated, the M6 appears much like a typical BMW 6 Series, with a long sweeping hood and sculpted bodywork stretched taut from nose to tail. Only the obligatory M badging and quad exhaust pipes hint at the M6's hidden potential.

What lies beneath is an inspiring 5.0-liter V10 capable of unleashing 500 horsepower with a stab at the accelerator. Accompanying the "up, up and away" of the celebrated engine is an operatic wail that can only be sung by a harmonious chorus of 10 cylinders. This heart beats deep within an athletic frame that can give nearly any foe a run for its money. The sporty suspension keeps the M6 flying flat through the most demanding of curves, while the seven-speed sequential transmission executes gearchanges with supreme immediacy. Meanwhile, our superhero M6 can transform back into the unassuming highway cruiser or daily commuter at a moment's notice.

But like all superheroes, the M6 has unexpected weaknesses that can be exploited by competitors. These shortcomings include the SMG's tendency for herky-jerky shifting in automatic mode during heavy traffic, the disappointing lack of steering feel for a BMW and the annoyingly complex nature of BMW's iDrive control system found on the early production 2009 M6. Later production cars feature an all-new iDrive that features menu buttons for frequently used functions (stereo, navigation, telephone) adjacent to the control knob. We strongly suggest waiting to get one of these cars.

However, none of this is enough to bring our hero to an unceremonious end. Few rivals can keep pace with a 2009 BMW M6, especially when price is considered. For about $100,000, you might consider a Porsche 911, a Jaguar XKR, a Maserati GranTurismo or a Mercedes-Benz CL550. All are highly desirable, of course, but the BMW stands tall in terms of maximum performance. The M6 is even capable of going toe to toe against higher-priced coupes from AMG, Bentley and Aston Martin. With this in mind, we think the superhero M6 is worthy of consideration among luxury- and performance-focused cars.