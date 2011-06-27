Estimated values
2009 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,633
|$24,869
|$28,961
|Clean
|$17,292
|$23,104
|$26,804
|Average
|$14,610
|$19,574
|$22,490
|Rough
|$11,928
|$16,044
|$18,177
Estimated values
2009 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,197
|$25,622
|$29,837
|Clean
|$17,815
|$23,803
|$27,615
|Average
|$15,053
|$20,167
|$23,171
|Rough
|$12,290
|$16,530
|$18,727