Used 2012 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

Limerock Motors - Attleboro / Massachusetts

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this BMW M6 CONV. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this M6 CONV's mileage reads low at 45,005. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.4L 8 cyl engine under the hood. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped BMW M6 CONV like this at any price! This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Franklin!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSLZ9C52DC985736

Stock: 12-10957

Certified Pre-Owned: No

