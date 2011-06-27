Vehicle overview

It's a rare event when a car comes along with as much grand touring potential as the 2014 BMW M6. It is equally adept at blissfully transporting you on an epic road trip as it is at getting your pulse pounding with stunning performance. Furthering its appeal is the availability of either coupe or convertible body styles, both of which benefit from ultrasleek yet understated styling. This year, BMW is even trying to appease driving enthusiasts who cling to clutch pedals and hand-rowed gears with the addition of a traditional six-speed manual transmission option.

Much of the M6's overarching versatility is thanks to the myriad electronic systems that transform this car from luxury touring car to fire-breathing beast at the touch of a button. Drivers can select their preferred ride quality, be it comfortably smooth or racecar stiff, along with throttle response and shift aggression. Although, with 560 horsepower at your disposal from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, a certain amount of aggression is guaranteed in any mode.

Just like the 6 Series on which it's based, the 2014 BMW M6 has a wealth of high-tech features that are surrounded by sumptuous interior materials. These include night vision with pedestrian detection, a head-up display, LED headlights, massaging seats and a host of cameras that will even peer around corners. Of course, BMW's reputation for solid construction and smart design are evident throughout, too.

So if you're one of those rare drivers who find the already-capable BMW 6 Series lacking in performance, and you're OK with paying tens of thousands of dollars more for this sort of breathtaking power, the 2014 BMW M6 is right up your alley. So, too, are the likes of the 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage , 2014 Audi R8 and 2014 Porsche 911 . All offer convertible versions and a similar range of comfort and performance, and you're not going to go wrong with any of them. But if you want luxury and performance in equal measure from your grand touring machine, the BMW M6 could very well be the way to go.