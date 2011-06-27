  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M6
  4. Used 2007 BMW M6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2007 BMW M6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Relative bargain for exotic car performance, F1 wail from V10, versatile suspension, outstanding brakes, elegant cockpit, seats offer long-haul comfort, spacious trunk.
  • Cumbersome iDrive system distracts from the task at hand, inconsistent response from SMG transmission in automatic mode, ungainly styling details.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
BMW M6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price
$17,190
Used M6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Able to out-accelerate some of the world's best sports cars yet still comfortable enough for use on urban freeways, the 2007 BMW M6 makes a powerful case for itself as an exotic daily driver.

Vehicle overview

Most BMWs have a businesslike demeanor. Like a high-powered corporate executive, they're excruciatingly quick-witted, measured in their movements and speech, and somehow always at the top of their game when competitors come knocking. However, the 2007 BMW M6 takes that archetypal Bimmer personality and twists it into a demented hooliganism. It's not just that it's the quickest car in the BMW lineup or that this coupe and convertible duo will keep pace with all sorts of Italian exotica. It's the suffocating clouds of tire smoke the V10-powered M6 leaves in its midst as driver and passenger bask in its top-grade leather interior. At the $100K mark, few cars approach this level of decadence.

Short for "Motorsport," the M versions of BMW's fine machines provide increased performance by way of their high-output engines and sport-tuned suspensions. Subtle body tweaks along with special wheels and sport seats add to the M allure. The M6, as you might guess, is the high-performance version of BMW's 6 Series. The first one debuted in 1987 sporting an inline-6 modified to put out 256 horsepower -- an impressive output for that time, especially for a six-cylinder engine that didn't utilize turbocharging or supercharging.

Introduced last year in coupe form, the current BMW M6 possesses the same high-performance GT spirit but is considerably more powerful and capable. Sharing its underpinnings with the current M5 super sport sedan, the M6 offers the same F1 wail from the engine compartment, thanks to a 5.0-liter all-aluminum V10 capable of 500 hp at an amazing 7,750 rpm and 383 pound-feet of torque at 6,100 rpm. BMW's clutch-pedal-less Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG) routes all that to the rear wheels, and because the coupe weighs 100 pounds less than the sedan (thanks to weight-saving measures like a carbon-fiber roof panel), it's even quicker to 60 mph. For 2007, the BMW M6 Convertible debuts. It packs on almost 500 pounds but provides a whole new way to enjoy the V10. With nothing between you and the harmonious bellow of one of the most remarkable engines in production car history, the only thing to do is slather on SPF 50 and let the sun, wind and sound prickle your senses.

Of course, there's a lot more to the M6 coupe and convertible than straight-line speed. An electronically adjustable suspension, a 50/50 weight balance between the front and rear axles and BMW's trademark ultra-communicative steering make the M6 a willing partner on empty back roads. With its adaptive suspension set to "Comfort" mode, the M6 also functions perfectly well as a daily driver.

In the high-performance coupe and convertible market, few of the players offer this kind of versatility. For instance, the Porsche 911 Turbo and GT3 are superior performers whether you're talking acceleration or handling, but you give up plenty in the way of comfort and rear-seat accommodations. Same goes for exotics like the Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Gallardo and Aston Martin DB9, and they cost almost twice as much. Aston's V8 Vantage, Jaguar's XKR and Maserati's GranSport come closer to the BMW's price tag (the Jag is several grand cheaper, in fact), but they just aren't as quick. For equivalent luxury and comfort, you'd have to look at the Mercedes-Benz SL55 and Bentley Continental GT/GTC, and those cars command higher prices as well. Much higher in the case of the Bentley. On the whole, then, the 2007 BMW M6 is an incredible value -- for that rare breed of buyer in need of a true four-seater that also delivers staggering performance and opulence.

2007 BMW M6 models

The 2007 BMW M6 lineup consists of a high-performance midsize coupe and convertible, both of which have seating for four. Tasteful M-specific equipment like 19-inch double-spoke wheels (wearing 255/40 front and 285/35 rear performance tires), a carbon-fiber roof (coupe only) and a body kit with an aggressive front airdam, side sill extensions and a rear diffuser set the M6 apart from the 650i in your neighbor's driveway. The cockpit features leather-upholstered sport seats with 12-way power adjustments (14-way for the M6 Convertible) and a fat-rimmed M sport steering wheel. Of course, all the expected luxury features are standard, including adaptive xenon headlights, a navigation system with real-time traffic updates, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon Logic 7 audio system, Bluetooth wireless capability, one-touch power windows and seat heaters. Among the handful of options are a head-up display, keyless startup, Sirius Satellite Radio, high-definition (HD) AM/FM radio and a full leather interior (which adds animal hide to the dash and console). Walnut wood trim is standard in the M6, but olive ash wood and carbon-fiber trim are also available. You also have your choice of red, brown, beige, gray or black leather upholstery.

2007 Highlights

A convertible joins the 2007 BMW M6 lineup. New standard equipment on all M6s includes soft-close doors, a tire-pressure monitoring system and real-time traffic updates for the navigation system. Additionally, the subscription to BMW Assist telematics is now four years instead of one. The standard CD changer has been deleted; it's now a dealer-installed extra. Expect the M6 coupe to get a manual transmission option in mid-2007.

Performance & mpg

A 5.0-liter V10 powerhouse is found under the hood of every BMW M6. Peak output stands at 500 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. With BMW's latest technology, such as infinitely variable valve timing and a separate throttle butterfly for each cylinder, the V10 has a broad spread of power that grows even more insistent as it rushes toward its 8,250-rpm redline. The sole transmission offering is a seven-speed automatic Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG). When shifted manually (via the paddles behind the wheel or the console-mounted shifter), the third-generation SMG works wonderfully, blipping the throttle expertly before blindingly fast downshifts and upshifting with rapidity that will win most stoplight races. In automatic mode, however, the SMG is considerably less satisfying, as its responses can be unpredictable and sluggish in low-speed traffic situations. Fortunately, the iDrive system has an MDrive menu that allows the driver to program preferred throttle and transmission settings.

We've timed the M6 coupe at just 4.6 seconds for zero to 60 mph, while the quarter-mile came up in just 12.8 seconds at 117.4 mph -- a successful launch requires delicate footwork, given the massive amount of torque going to the 285/35ZR19 rear tires. BMW says the M6 convertible is only a few 10ths slower. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph on both cars.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 BMW M6 include stability control (which features a high-performance "M" mode that gives the expert driver more leeway), traction control, antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags (coupe only), a rollover protection system (convertible only) and front and rear parking sensors.

Driving

Hammer the throttle in a 2007 BMW M6 and, because the singing V10 revs so freely and quickly, the SMG makes its electrohydraulic shifts verrry quickly. Yet straight-line acceleration is but one facet of the BMW M6's sporting personality. When you switch off the stability control (dubbed "DSC"), it's completely off. Thusly configured, a skilled driver can drift the finely balanced M6 with aplomb, as the responsive steering lets you know exactly what's going on under the front tires when you're hustling the big coupe (or convertible) along. Yet all this performance potential doesn't mean the M6 is hard to live with on a day-to-day basis: The high-performance Bimmer's well-sorted and adjustable suspension keeps the car flat through the corners while also providing enough ride comfort for long road trips and the weekday grind.

Interior

An uncluttered dash and console feature simple climate controls and handsome wood trim. Yes, there is iDrive, BMW's multifunction controller, and although we find it frustrating to use, it's worth the effort to get acquainted with it in the M6: The coveted "P500 Sport" mode, which gives you access to all 500 hp and maximum throttle responsiveness is only accessible via the iDrive system's MDrive menu. Multi-adjustable sport seats feature aggressive side bolsters to hold driver and passenger in place during spirited runs through the corners and, along with a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, allow drivers of all sizes to get comfortable in the cockpit. Although the two rear seats don't offer a lot in the way of legroom for adult occupants, they're certainly usable on short trips. Trunk capacity is 13.0 cubic feet in the coupe and a still healthy 12.4 in the convertible (10.6 with the top down).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 BMW M6.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It *IS* my everyday car
matomizer,06/14/2011
This is my everyday car, except for my wife's minivan which I don't really drive. I love love love this car. I bought it used a year and a half ago and it has never ceased to amaze me every time I get behind the wheel. I don't mind the smg. I just shift it how I want anyway and go back and forth between auto and manual. I played around with the shift points until I just finally left it on default. I love being able to just BE where I want to be in traffic without thinking. BMW was faithful to the spirit of man when they built this car.
Great but Picked On Car.
kimchimofo,03/31/2007
The fact that this car is so hotly debated in most forums suggests that it's controversial. There are many people who love it and hate it. It's fast, fun to drive, and comfortable. And is very innovative in creature comforts, build quality, engineering, and performance. Some might complain that the car is too heavy or has a bad transmission, my advice is if you don't like it don't buy it. For those who do love this car, shop around... and if you buy one it'll deliver a great (but possibly the ultimate) driving experience time and time again and will turns heads wherever you go.
What an AWESOME car!!
PainMD,08/31/2008
I purchased my 2007 BMW M6 Convertible about 10 months ago. I decided to hold off on submitting my review until now because I like to form a close relationship with my vehicle before singing its accolades. Well, all I can say is that this car has exceeded all my expectations. It is simply the best car I have ever owned, bar none. The car is an absolute blast to drive. For the first time, I actually look forward to getting up in the morning to drive the 20 miles to my office. Same applies to my drive home from work. The V10 engine is sublime. The handling is confidence-inspiring. The build quality is second to none. As far as the iDrive and SMG are concerned, I love them both.
BMW M6 Coupe
Terry,12/10/2009
I ordered this vehicle new in 2007. The car is everything I expected. My M6 averages 24.4 mpg highway at 80 mph. Much better the the 4.4 X5 Sport that gets 18.4 highway. The M6 has the styling, power and performance that is advertised. I would recommend the vehicle.
See all 18 reviews of the 2007 BMW M6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
500 hp @ 7750 rpm
See all Used 2007 BMW M6 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 BMW M6
More About This Model

"You can easily become addicted to this vehicle," said BMW board member, Burkhard Goeschel.

He's not kidding. After a morning that passed all too quickly, scampering around the Race Resort Ascari track outside Seville, Spain, we're believers. The 2007 BMW M6 betters the performance of most hyperexpensive exotics in a relatively unassuming-looking package, with comfortable accommodations for four (well, two adults and two kids), and enough high-tech whizbang included to satisfy a nuclear physicist.

Thankfully, we were on a track because if we had driven the M6 anywhere near its limits on the highway, we'd be writing this from a Spanish prison. Leave it to BMW's speed-obsessed M Sport engineers to adapt elements of their screaming Formula One V10 to street clothes. No, you can't rev this engine to an ear-splitting 18,000 rpm like Nick Heidfeld's FW27 BMW F1 car, but the shriek of the V10 topping its lofty 8,250-rpm redline will certainly suffice.

Thoroughbred Horsepower
The compact 529-pound, 90-degree V10 shares the F1 engine's valvetrain technology and crankcase construction. BMW eschewed superchargers and turbochargers for this 5.0-liter engine. Instead, its concept of lightweight, high-revving double VANOS variable camshaft management, weight-optimized pistons and 12-to-1 compression ratio saves weight and delivers the goods. The peak torque, 383 pound-feet, comes at 6,100 rpm but you get 80 percent of it from 3,500 to 5,500 rpm, just where you want it.

Each cylinder has its own individually managed, electronically controlled throttle butterfly for split-second throttle response. The exhaust flows from optimized five-into-one headers on each bank, and then into characteristic quad tailpipes.

For valet parking, inexperienced drivers, inclement weather motoring or just to simplify low-speed maneuvers, the V10's torrid, 507-bhp output (500 for the U.S.) can be reduced to 400-bhp with the flick of a switch.

Although BMW left its electronically controlled roll bars and run-flat tires off the M6, there's plenty of fascinating, drive-enhancing wizardry to satisfy the most inquiring minds. Start with the seven-speed Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG) automatic transmission. Take a few minutes to learn its operation and you won't miss that little old clutch pedal one bit.

Hammer the throttle and, because the singing V10 revs so freely and fast, the SMG makes its electrohydraulic shifts verrry quickly. And with smaller gear increments than a six-speed, acceleration is enhanced.

Get With the Programming
To the left of the console-mounted shifter, lighted buttons let you preset engine power, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Damping Control (EDC) and the SMG transmission's shift speed. When you switch off the DSC, it's completely off, unlike other makes where company lawyers insist some electronic safeguards remain.

The EDC has three settings: Normal, Comfort and Sport. While you're making that selection, you can program a head-up tachometer display that's projected onto the windscreen. You don't have to use BMW's dreaded iDrive to arrange the shifts and shocks to your liking, but the M6's MDrive machinations didn't look much easier. We'd suggest you work out the settings you like, and keep the F1-inspired Launch Control function (it limits wheelspin in hard starts to what BMW says is an optimum 18 percent) switched off unless you're doing serious drag racing.

BMW's engineers astutely tailored the M6 for ultralight high performance. The entire roof panel, as well as the front bumper supports, are lightweight carbon fiber and stronger than steel. The front side panels are thermoplastic; the rear deck lid is sheet molding compound. Considerable use of aluminum shaves the M6's weight to just 3,771 pounds. The M6's subsequently lower center of gravity, short wheelbase and wide track contribute to its superior handling.

Out on the Ascari circuit, with all programmable systems maxed, the M6 is transformed from a surprisingly tractable street machine into an animalistic M-weapon that's just short of a competition coupe.

Hot to Handle
Switch off DSC and you can drift the M6 with aplomb. The third-generation SMG works wonderfully, blipping the throttle expertly before blindingly fast downshifts and upshifting with agility that will win most stoplight races. If you think you're pretty good, the M6 will make you feel invincible. Drivelogic has 11 possible settings. The higher the program, the quicker it shifts.

As you'd expect, the M6 is equipped with brakes whose stopping power would do credit to a racecar. Surprisingly, the massive ventilated discs employ twin-piston calipers all around, but they work so well, you won't be speculating why they're not four-pot fronts. The forged aluminum wheels, big 19-inchers with five double spokes each, are 4 pounds lighter than conventional alloys, further reducing unsprung weight. Specially developed tires — 255/40ZR-19s in front and 285/35ZR-19s in back — offer killer grip in wet or dry conditions. There's no spare, but if you do get a flat, there's a MMS Mobility System patch kit that will seal a hole up to 6mm.

Underneath, the alloy suspension retains the 6 Series' geometry, with a tad more negative camber to compensate for the M6's driving dynamics and likely higher suspension loads. The Servotronic steering is road- and engine-speed sensitive.

The rear end's Variable M Differential lock splits traction and supplies more to the wheel with the best grip in nanoseconds. This is especially helpful when you're accelerating out of a tight turn, and as much as 100 percent of the power can go to one drive wheel if that's where the grip is. The M Dynamic mode (BMW suggests you just use this feature on a track) is a DSC subfunction that intervenes only when the M6 is at its absolute cornering limits. A little light flashes to tell you M Dynamic is activated, but you'll be too busy countersteering to see it!

Breeding Between the Lines
We found a lot to like about the way Chris Bangle and his styling crew rearranged some of the M6's visual highlights. There's its aggressive front airdam with two large cooling slots in the lower corners flanking the wide central grille. And its distinctly wedge-shaped profile further enhances a dramatic BMW styling theme seen most recently in the latest 3 Series.

Twin, sharply drawn character lines emerge from the narrowly focused headlights, then split at the A-pillar to define the racy roofline, then simultaneously streak rearward to embrace the slightly raised (and aerodynamically efficient) deck lid and rear diffuser. The side sills are more aggressively cut than the standard M6's. We're told they optimize airflow along the underfloor (which itself has been designed to best manage aerodynamics) while visually accentuating the car's length. Like many cars, the M6 is color sensitive: Indianapolis Red is a surefire "ticket me, Officer" shade, while Sepang Bronze is more subdued, along with Alpine White nonmetallic. The car flat-out disappears in Interlagos Blue. Best bet? Go for the Silverstone II M metallic.

So Deep Within
Inside, you get it all: a twin-shroud dash that separates the serious driving accoutrements from the nav system and other center stack ancillaries. We loved the kilometer-deep, fabulously supportive bucket seats with electronic lumbar support and side bolsters; the large, easy-to-read instrument dials; a fat, grippy race-oriented steering wheel; excellent fit and posh finishes; scads of Merino quality leather and aluminum; and every possible safety aid.

What Price, Paradise?
Although U.S. prices are far from determined yet, figure on around $100 grand when the M6 hits dealerships in May of next year. It will likely come standard with virtually every BMW luxo-option — you can always pay a bit more for such niceties as full Merino leather upholstery, with the dashboard, door and rear side panels covered in soft napa, Pianopaint Black, Madeira or Carrera wood trim and even an Alcantara headliner.

As we returned to our hotel from spirited track driving at Ascari, the temptation to pass long lines of slow-moving SEATs occurred again and again. Naturally, we couldn't always resist. The fact that we're writing this safely back in the good old USA is fortuitous — the M6 will tempt you to test its high limits; it certainly seduced us.

Used 2007 BMW M6 Overview

The Used 2007 BMW M6 is offered in the following submodels: M6 Coupe, M6 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM), and 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 BMW M6?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 BMW M6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 BMW M6 Base is priced between $17,190 and$17,190 with odometer readings between 98057 and98057 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 BMW M6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 BMW M6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 M6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,190 and mileage as low as 98057 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 BMW M6.

Can't find a used 2007 BMW M6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M6 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,401.

Find a used BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,716.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M6 for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,317.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,702.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 BMW M6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M6 lease specials

Related Used 2007 BMW M6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles