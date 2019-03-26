Used 2015 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

77 listings
  2015 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M6

    42,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $47,990

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M6

    46,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,588

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW M6

    32,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $47,924

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6

    48,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,999

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6

    63,074 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,950

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 in Orange
    used

    2015 BMW M6

    77,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $36,995

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6

    50,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $43,997

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    36,883 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $46,505

    $3,985 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    42,672 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,488

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    20,300 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $61,000

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    39,807 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $48,999

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    20,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $57,995

    $705 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    17,560 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $57,000

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    38,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,900

    $499 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    16,408 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,000

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    28,358 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $53,990

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    39,584 miles

    $53,900

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6

    47,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,894

    Details

Brute force in a velvet glove
Jim Bradley,03/26/2019
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
My M6 is the 600 HP competition model- it is my second M6 convertible and my third six series- this car is stunningly beautiful-has enormous power and torque and once I understood all settings on the transmission and chassis and set them to my liking , I found it has enormous road grip and handling & is fun to drive- it is a fairly big-car - but it also allows it to have much more trunk space and usable areas & comfort than most sports convertibles- —the huge drilled rotor brakes are superb, and coupled with that superb BMW engine gives great confidence to the drive. I have a 750 I am Support is my daily driver, And it’s a very functional fast and sophisticated car-but in the evening or weekends I really look forward to pulling out this M6 competition which to me has a great balance of power beauty and relative usability , The excitement never goes away when push the button on the start & heat that beautiful sound from the titanium exhaust, and start heading down the highway ~It’s kind of like jumping on a beautiful stallion I’m going for a ride-excitement still puts a big smile on my face!
