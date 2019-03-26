Used 2015 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me
- 42,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$47,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2015 BMW M6 Coupe with 42k miles. Singapore Gray Metallic with Black Leather.Factory options include:Executive Package,Driver Assistance Plus,Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Active Blind Spot Detection,Active Driving Assistant,Active Front Heated and Ventilated Seats,Adaptive Full LED Headlights,Head-Up Display,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Rear Sunshade,Side & Top View Cameras.Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C59FD160716
Stock: 005205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 46,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,588
Van Hyundai - Carrollton / Texas
** NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS **, ** LEATHER **, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, 2D Coupe, 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Space Gray Metallic, Black w/Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery. Clean CARFAX. 2015 BMW M6 Van Hyundai proudly serving the DFW Metroplex.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C55FD160762
Stock: FD160762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 32,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$47,924
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
GREAT MILES 32,134! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged Engine, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, WHEELS: 20 X 9.5 FRT & 20 X 10.5.. EXECUTIVE PACKAGE READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGESBANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, WHEELS: 20 X 9.5 FRT & 20 X 10.5 RR BLACK M light forged alloy double spoke style 343M, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH with SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL. BMW M6 Convertible with San Marino Blue metallic exterior and Silverstone Extended Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 560 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says The 2015 BMW M6 is a standout among high-performance coupes. It has prodigious power and plush luxurious trim while also retaining a fun-to-drive nature.. VISIT US TODAYIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Merino Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C55FD651441
Stock: B9243P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 48,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ *ONE OWNER* ~ 2015 BMW M6 Convertible ~ Black on Black on Black on Black ~ Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Heads Up Display And More... ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C56FD651416
Stock: SA239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2018
- 63,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,950
BMW of Mamaroneck - Mamaroneck / New York
**Bang & Olufsen Sound System**BMW Individual Full Merino Leather Upholstery**Dark Red Sycamore Wood Trim**Head-Up Display**Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats**20 x 9 Frt & 20 x 10 Rr M Alloys**Navigation**Rearview Camera**SiriusXM**Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Display: analog, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C53FD651292
Stock: D651292M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 77,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,995
Elite Auto Mall - Queens / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C54FD160705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,997
Grand Prize Cars - Cedar Lake / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C56FD651349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$46,505$3,985 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW M6 2dr 2dr Convertible features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Singapore Gray Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C57GD932046
Stock: 932046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 42,672 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,488
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
//M SPORTS..20'' M WHEELS..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..BLIND SPOT..LANE KEEP ASSIST..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2016 BMW M6 COUPE..BLACK ON BLACK..42K MILES....(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C57GD934431
Stock: GD934431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 20,300 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$61,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$137,580 ORIGINAL MSRP**COMPETITION PACKAGE($8,300)**PERFORMANCE EXHAUST($7,845)**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE WITH BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND($5,100)**DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS WITH ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING($1,700)**PREMIUM 20" M WHEELS($1,300)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**AUTOMATIC SOFT CLOSE DOORS**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**HEADS UP DISPLAY**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C55GD934525
Stock: 15245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 39,807 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$48,999
Otto Source - Dallas / Texas
ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Driver Assistance Plus, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Traction control. Extended Nationwide warranty Available for Purchase . Call for details. 972-247-4476. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 BMW M6 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo RWD Black 124K MSRPReviews: * Exceptionally powerful engine; slick automated manual transmission; richly trimmed and well-equipped interior; impressively supportive and comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds * Exceptionally powerful engine; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; impeccably trimmed interior with high-tech features; widely adjustable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C56GD934436
Stock: OSC4866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 20,913 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$57,995$705 Below Market
Junge Center Point Ford - Center Point / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C59GD932064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,560 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$57,000
Bavarian Motorsport - Kennett Square / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C59GD931903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,900$499 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 BMW M6 CoupeSan Marino Blue Metallic over Silverstone Full LeatherOnly 38,325 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:20 M Performance WheelsSan Marino Blue MetallicSilverstone Full LeatherDriving Assistance Plus-Active Blind Spot Monitoring-Active Driving Assistant-Side & Top View CameraExecutive Package-Heated Steering Wheel-Power Rear Sunshade-Front Ventilated Seats-Active Front Seats-Heads-Up Display-Bang & Olufsen Sounds SystemVehicle Highlights:4.4 Liter TwinPower Turbo V8 Engine rated at 560 Horsepower7-Speed Drivelogic Double Clutch TransmissionRear Wheel DriveNavigation System360 Degree Camera SystemPark Distance Control (Front & Rear)Satellite RadioMultifunction Seats w/ LumbarDual Zone Automatic Climate ControlUniversal Garage Door OpenerTire Pressure Monitoring SystemComfort Access Keyless EntryLeather-Wrapped, Multifunction, Tilt/Telescoping Steering WheelCruise ControlAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C58GD934471
Stock: 903127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 16,408 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$66,000
Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Van Nuys / California
2016 BMW M6 Black 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **20 INCH WHEELS**, **BLUETOOTH WIRELESS / HANDS FREE**, CUSTOM MATTE WRAP, CUSTOM WHEELS, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade.Clean CARFAX.At Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience. Make sure to ask about our $0 Down Financing on this vehicle!At Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or Van Nuys, every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing, CARFAXTM Vehicle History Reports, and reconditioning records. Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or Van Nuys - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C56GD934517
Stock: PV6617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 28,358 milesDelivery Available*
$53,990
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6G9C59GD931948
Stock: 2000514747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 39,584 miles
$53,900
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Singapore Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This BMW includes: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display Premium Sound System Bucket Seats SINGAPORE GRAY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This BMW M6 is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW M6 . More information about the 2016 BMW M6: The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. Strengths of this model include a back seat roomy enough for adults, long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, Very quick acceleration, comfortable, quiet ride, and confident high-speed performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C5XGD934536
Stock: GD934536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 47,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6J9C54GD934452
Stock: m46934452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.