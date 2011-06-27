Vehicle overview

The allure of a good grand touring car is pretty powerful. Just picture driving one through California's wine country while enjoying the car's sumptuous luxury, sleek design and copious comfort features. A BMW 6 Series coupe or convertible could fill the bill, of course. But so could the 2015 BMW M6, and it goes even further by providing sensational power capable of thrilling any driver.

The M6's twin-turbocharged V8 engine is good for a rather outlandish 560 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Nail the gas and you'll hit 60 mph in just a little more than 4 seconds. Achieving this is quite easy thanks to the M6's standard quick-shifting automated manual transmission, but BMW still offers a traditional manual transmission at no additional cost.

Other strengths for the M6 include a luxurious interior, easy-to-use technology features and lots of room up front. It's also extremely comfortable and surprisingly quiet -- an ideal combination for long road trips. A full-color head-up display, adaptive LED headlights, a 16-speaker sound system, sun-reflective leather in the convertible, and heated and ventilated "active" seats that work to decrease fatigue on long trips are just a few of the luxury items that contribute to a great driving experience.

As with all grand touring coupes, though, the 2015 BMW M6 does make some compromises in the way of practicality. The backseats are nearly unusable for adults and even cramped for small children, which is surprising given the M6's significant size. At the same time, its grand dimensions and hefty weight hamper its athletic aspirations. While the M6 is highly entertaining to drive, it feels much more at home on a long, gradual bend than a series of sharp chicanes.

Rivals include other high-powered grand tourers like the Jaguar XKR, Maserati GranTurismo and Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. The latter's retractable hardtop means you don't have to choose between a coupe and convertible. And while it's not strictly a grand touring car, the 2015 Porsche 911 shouldn't go unnoticed. It, too, is wonderful to drive, offers four seats and can be equipped in a variety of extremely lavish configurations.

All would make a grand-touring holiday (or even just the daily slog) a truly special experience, but know that the BMW M6 is an extreme version of an already great car.